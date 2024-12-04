Bashmakh & Co. Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Financial and Legal Consulting

ca firm in mumbai

Bashmakh & Co., a chartered accounting firm with offices in Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbra, recently celebrated 10 successful years.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, August 2024 Bashmakh & Co., a distinguished chartered accounting firm with offices in Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbra, recently celebrated 10 successful years of providing comprehensive financial and legal consulting services. Since its establishment in 2014, the firm has become a trusted partner for businesses, offering expert advice on GST, income tax, and RERA compliance, among other services.Bashmakh & Co. has gained a strong reputation as a reliable CA firm in Mumbai CA firm in Thane , and CA firm in Mumbra, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory frameworks. With a focus on personalized client service, the firm’s expertise extends to sectors like real estate, where they serve as leading RERA consultants in Mumbai and RERA consultants in Thane . Their goal has always been to deliver solutions that are not only efficient but also aligned with the latest industry regulations.Reflecting on the firm’s milestone, Heena Bashmakh, a senior partner at Bashmakh & Co., commented: "Reaching the 10-years mark is a proud achievement for us. It underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support. Whether it's ensuring GST compliance, optimizing tax strategies, or assisting with RERA regulations, our team remains committed to the success of our clients."Wide Range of ServicesBashmakh & Co. provides a full suite of services designed to support businesses at every stage of their growth:GST Consulting: From registration to audits, ensuring businesses are fully compliant with the Goods and Services Tax laws.Income Tax Consulting: Offering tailored tax planning and advisory services to help businesses manage their income tax obligations efficiently.RERA Consulting: Assisting real estate developers and agents with all aspects of compliance under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.Legal and Corporate Services: Providing legal guidance and corporate services, including company formation and compliance.As a recognized RERA consultant in Mumbai and RERA consultant in Thane, Bashmakh & Co. has played a crucial role in helping real estate businesses comply with complex RERA regulations. Their expertise in GST and income tax consulting has also been invaluable to businesses looking for effective tax planning and compliance solutions.Looking to the FutureWith its strong foundation and client-focused approach, Bashmakh & Co. looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in financial and legal consulting. As the firm expands its services, it remains committed to offering innovative solutions that keep pace with evolving business needs and regulatory changes.For more information about Bashmakh & Co. and their services, visit https://bashamakh.co/ Media Contact: [Heena Bashmakh]Bashmakh & Co.Phone Number: +91 8779526602Email Address: heena.bashmakh@gmail.comWebsite : https://bashamakh.co/

Top CA firm in Mumbai and Thane

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.