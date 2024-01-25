Sudarshan Saur Introduces New Solar Water Heater Technology for Sustainable Living
Sudarshan Saur Introduces New Solar Water Heater Technology for Sustainable LivingAURANGABAD, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sudarshan Saur, a pioneer in harnessing solar energy for domestic and commercial applications, proudly introduces its state-of-the-art solar water heater. As a leading solar water heater manufacturer in Aurangabad, Sudarshan Saur continues its legacy of providing energy-efficient solutions that empower homeowners to embrace sustainable living.
Harnessing Solar Energy for a Greener Tomorrow
The Sudarshan Saur Solar Water Heater leverages the abundant energy from the sun to heat water, delivering consistent hot water while significantly reducing energy bills and carbon footprints. With a commitment to providing comprehensive home solutions, Sudarshan Saur ensures hassle-free installation by a team of skilled professionals, making the transition to solar energy seamless for homeowners.
Crystal Blue Glass Lining: A Technological Marvel
One of the unique features of Sudarshan Saur's solar water heater is the crystal blue glass lining. This non-stick coating, created by melting special glass material at a high temperature, offers a range of benefits, including:
Clean and hygienic water throughout the system's life.
Prevention of particles sticking, bonding, or reacting with the tank.
High-quality, international-standard glass coating that keeps the tank free of rust and corrosion.
Suitability for all kinds of water, with no scaling or dirt deposits inside the tank.
The glass's excellent heat insulation properties ensure that water remains hot for an extended period, enhancing the overall efficiency of the system.
Why choose Sudarshan Saur?
Energy-Efficient Solutions: Sudarshan Saur's solar water heaters are designed to provide consistent hot water, reducing both energy costs and environmental impacts.
Expert Installation Services: A team of skilled professionals ensures a hassle-free installation process, making it convenient for homeowners to transition to solar energy.
Comprehensive Home Solutions: Sudarshan Saur is a one-stop-shop for all solar water heating needs, offering solutions for residential purposes and contributing to sustainable living.
We have around 3.5 lakh families and 18 lakh satisfied customers across the globe. Our product warranty is 10 years, and the price range starts from 18 thousand to 65 thousand Indian rupees. Our company has ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.
Empowering Homeowners with Sustainability
At Sudarshan Saur, we believe in empowering homeowners with sustainable, energy-efficient solutions. Choosing our solar water heaters not only represents an investment in your future but also contributes to a greener planet. Ready to make the switch to solar? Contact Sudarshan Saur today for more information, including solar water heater price details for various capacities. Join us in creating a brighter, cleaner tomorrow.
Benefits of a Solar Water Heater System:
Money Saving:
A 100-liter SWH can replace an electric geyser for residential use and may save approximately 1500 units of electricity annually. So the payback period would be about 2–3 years.
A residence can save 70–80% on electricity or fuel bills by replacing its conventional water heater with a solar water heating system.
Electricity Saving: The use of 1000 SWHs of 100 liter capacity each can contribute to a peak load saving of approximately 1 MW.
Environmental benefits: A SWH of 100 liters can prevent the emission of 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide per year.
Long-Lasting: Roughly, the life of a solar water heater is 15–20 years. And it is more than twice as expensive as an electric or gas geyser.
Zero Maintenance: Negligible maintenance against electric geysers and gas geysers
Safety: SWHS works on SUN and not on electricity or any other fossil fuel. The use of hazardous electric water geysers or any other conventional water heater may cause accidents by electric shock or fire. As SWHS works on solar energy, there is no chance of electric shock or fire.
Power Cuts: SWHS uses the sun's energy to heat the water, and it does not require electricity for heating water. So even in power cuts, the solar water heater works efficiently.
Reduced Carbon Footprint. ... High Efficiency
They Take up Less Space than Traditional Solar Panels They're Cheaper than Solar PV Panels
Contact Information: K-240 & 241, MIDC Waluj, Aurangabad, 431 136, Maharashtra, India. Phone: +91 77700 66008 | 0240-2976610 Email: tollfree@sudarshansaur.com Website: www.sudarshansaur.com
Google business profile: https://g.co/kgs/y2Du6Vo
Sopan Patil
Sudarshan Saur
+91 77700 66008
tollfree@sudarshansaur.com
