Global Air Quality Sensor Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2024 to 2033

Air Quality Sensor Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The air quality sensor market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The air quality sensor market has seen an exponential rise in recent years, expanding from $5.08 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $5.65 billion in 2024, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. Factors contributing to growth during this period include the increasing impact of climate change, ongoing research and development activities, demand from the automotive industry for in-vehicle air quality monitoring, the rising use of air quality sensors in educational research and projects, and the growing application of these sensors in agriculture.

Understanding the Future Growth Prospects of the Air Quality Sensor Market

The upcoming years foresee further acceleration in the growth of the air quality sensor market, which is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2028, portraying a CAGR of 11.4%. The forecasted escalation can be traced back to increasing public awareness of air pollution, regulatory standards and their compliance, rapid urbanization and industrialization, growing health concerns related to compromised air quality, and the rising apprehension about indoor air pollution. Other influential factors include innovations in sensor technology, smart city and infrastructure development, the focus on environmental protection and monitoring, usage of AQI for real-time air quality assessment, and public health campaigns.

Peruse the intriguing details of the research by accessing the sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19281&type=smp

Unraveling the Key Drivers of Air Quality Sensor Market Growth

Given the rising environmental pollution levels, air quality sensors are of crucial importance. Environmental pollution has intensified due to industrial activities, urbanization, and the widespread use of fossil fuels, triggering higher levels of pollutants being released into the air, water, and soil. These sensors provide real-time pollutant level data, enabling prompt interventions and informed decision-making to mitigate adverse health and environmental impacts. This is epitomized by the report published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency EPA in August 2024, which states that approximately 66 million tons of pollutants were released into the U.S. atmosphere in 2023.

Get the full insights in our comprehensive market report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-sensor-global-market-report

Significant market players include Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Horiba Ltd., Sensirion AG, AlphaSense Inc., Figaro Engineering Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Airthings AS, Alps Controls Inc., Building Automation Products Inc., Skyray Instrument USA Inc., Oakton Instruments, Aeroqual Ltd., Atlas Scientific LLC, Dovelet Sensors, ENViro Technologies, Gas Sensing, Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH, and Microjet Technology Co. Ltd.

Innovations in the Market: Compact Air Quality Sensors

Monumental corporations in the air quality sensor market are developing innovative products, such as compact air quality sensors, to provide real-time, accurate air quality data without necessitating significant space or infrastructure.

Understanding the Air Quality Sensor Market Segments:

- Type: Signal-Gas Monitoring System, Multi-Gas Monitoring System

- Technology: Non-Dispersive Infrared Radiation Sensors, Electrochemical Sensors, Electroacoustic Sensors

- Pollutant: Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological

- Application: Restroom Toilet, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom, Industrial Plants, Other Applications

Deciphering the Global Air Quality Sensor Market: Regional Insights

In 2023, North America led the air quality sensor market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. The regions analyzed in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chartered-air-transport-global-market-report

Air Transport Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-transport-global-market-report

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-air-transport-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Reach us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company](https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.