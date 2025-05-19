AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

In light of the trends, ai in logistics and supply chain management global market report has been published to offer insightful analysis and quantitative forecasts. At the core of the discussion is the AI space within the logistics and supply chain management. This sector has seen substantial growth in the recent past, from $4.03 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $5.75 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 42.6%. Driven by factors such as reduced costs, increased efficiency, talent shortages and skills gaps, changes in trade regulations, and geopolitical instability, it has come a long way over the years.

Where Is The AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market Headed In The Future?

Beyond 2025, the AI in logistics and supply chain management market is expected to reach an astounding $23.54 billion by 2029. This future growth is anticipated owing to the integration of augmented reality, blockchain technology for better transparency in supply chains, multi-modal transportation optimization, and natural language processing for deriving insights. Among the pivotal trends shaping the forecast period are the integration of AI with IoT and big data, a focus on predictive analytics and forecasting, demand for cloud-based AI solutions, focus on sustainability and green logistics, and investments in research and development.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15505&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market?

One key driver catalyzing the growth of the ai in logistics and supply chain management market in the future is the burgeoning E-commerce industry which focuses on online buying and selling of goods via digital platforms. Aided by convenience, increased accessibility to internet, and a shift towards online shopping, E-commerce players are tapping into the potential of AI for improved logistics and supply chain management. AI acts as an enabler by predicting demand, managing inventories, optimizing delivery routes, cutting down costs and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Who Are The Key Players In The AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market?

The entities at the helm of operations in the ai in logistics and supply chain management market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Zebra Technologies Corp. The competition in the market is seeing a rise in technologically advanced products for better efficiency and sustainability in operations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-logistics-and-supply-chain-management-global-market-report

How Is The Ai In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market Segmented?

The ai in logistics and supply chain management market repot has identified the following segments:

1 By Offering: Solution, Services

2 By Type: Artificial Intelligence AI, Machine Learning, Robotics Process Automation RPA, Natural Language Processing NLP

3 By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

4 By Application: Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Order Fulfillment, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Optimization, Supply Chain Planning, Other Applications

5 By End User: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Users.

On a subsegment level, it is organized:

1 By Solution: AI Software, AI Platforms, AI Tools For Automation, AI-Based Analytics

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services.

What Are The Regional Insights Of Ai In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market?

Drilling down the regional insights, North America made the biggest mark in the AI in logistics and supply chain management market in 2024. Meanwhile, geographies such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also covered in the market report.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-logistics-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-supply-chain-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model:https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.