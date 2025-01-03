Music, Faith & Football Light Up the Big Easy: NFL-Sanctioned Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Returns on Weds., Feb. 5

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Is An Unforgettable Night of Music, Inspiration and Football, Taped Live at New Orleans’ Historic Mahalia Jackson Theater of Performing Arts; Tickets are Available to the Public and On Sale Now at SuperBowlSoulful.com The 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, An Official NFL-Sanctioned Event, Returns to New Orleans to Kick Off Super Bowl LIX Week on Wednesday, February 5, Airing in Primetime on FOX Saturday, February 8 at 8 PM ET/7CT

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, an official NFL-sanctioned event and a cornerstone of Super Bowl weekend for over a quarter of a century, will unite music, faith, and football in the heart of the Big Easy for an unforgettable evening of inspiration on Wednesday, February 5. Held at New Orleans’ historic Mahalia Jackson Theater of Performing Arts, the live television taping honors the rich cultural tapestry of the Crescent City. With unforgettable performances by award-winning artists, the soulful harmonies of the NFL Players Choir, heartfelt tributes to NFL players and leaders, and a celebration of resilience under the theme “Keep Going,” the event will shine a spotlight on the unique elements that make New Orleans the crown jewel of the South.

As previously announced, the show premieres on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8 p.m.ET/7 p.m. CT as a primetime special on FOX, the official broadcast home of Super Bowl LIX. In addition, after the initial airing, the special will be available on demand via the FOX Sports App, FOXSports.com, HULU, Tubi and FOX Soul.

The annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is the NFL’s only sanctioned inspirational concert, uniting cultures through the power of music, faith, and football. Featuring performances from diverse genres such as R&B, Gospel, and Country, past artists include Kirk Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Yolanda Adams, T-Pain, Mary Mary, Snoop Dogg, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Robin Thicke, and more.

A highlight of the show each year is the NFL Players Choir, featuring current and former players delivering a moving musical performance that celebrates the power of faith and unity. Super Bowl Soulful Celebration also honors NFL players both on and off the gridiron, spotlighting their contributions to making the world a better place.

Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding this year's confirmed honorees, talent and performers. Follow us @superbowlsoulful or visit superbowlsoulful.com for show updates and exclusive content.

WHEN:

LIVE TELEVISION TAPING:

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Red Carpet Arrivals: 5 PM - 7 PM

Doors open: 6:30 PM

The show begins: 7:30 PM

AIRDATE:

Premieres on Saturday, February 8 at 8 PM ET/7CT on FOX.

VOD:

FOX Sports App, FOXSports.com, HULU, Tubi and FOX Soul.

WHERE:

Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts

1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116

(504) 525-1052

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss this unforgettable night of inspiration, music, and celebration. Visit https://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com.

ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION:

For over 25 years, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has been the premier multicultural and inspirational program sanctioned by the NFL during Super Bowl week. The event bridges cultures and communities through the shared love of music, faith, and football, offering fans an unforgettable experience featuring NFL players, award-winning artists, and acclaimed musicians from diverse genres. This year’s program will celebrate the power of unity and the enduring spirit of New Orleans, while highlighting its global influence on music and culture.

First launched in Miami during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration remains the only concert of its kind sanctioned by the NFL. The show continues to inspire millions, celebrating the resilience, achievements, and faith that drive athletes, artists, and fans alike.

The NFL-sanctioned 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will unite music, faith, and football in the heart of the Big Easy on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

