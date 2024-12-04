Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,589 in the last 365 days.

Ports Regulator, B-BBEE Commission and Gender Equality host Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Economic Empowerment, 6 Dec

The Ports Regulator of South Africa (PRSA) and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission and the KZN Provincial Office of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be hosting a Roundtable Discussion under the theme of “Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Ports Sector”.

Purpose: To have an interactive session that allows for equal participation and exchanging ideas, insights, and solutions whilst encouraging in-depth dialogue in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Topic: Advocacy and solutions for slow pace of transformation for women in the sector.

Goal: To establish a common understanding and approach on how can the playing field be levelled for women to participate effectively in the maritime/port sector.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Roundtable Discussion as follows:

Date:     06 December 2024
Time:    09H00-16H00
Venue: Royal Palm Hotel, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga

RSVP for Media Attendance: 
Mr. Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson: CGE)
Email: javu@cge.org.za 
Contact: 083 579 3306

Mr. Mofihli Teleki (Senior Manager: Stakeholder Relations and Communications, B-BBEE Commission) 
Email: MTeleki@beecommission.gov.zaI 
Contact number: 082 092 0079

Contact Person (Event Enquiries): 
Ms Matlhodi Senyatsi (Manager: Industry Development, PRSA)
Email: Matlhodis@portsregulator.org 
Contact Number: 079 834 9207

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ports Regulator, B-BBEE Commission and Gender Equality host Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Economic Empowerment, 6 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more