Ports Regulator, B-BBEE Commission and Gender Equality host Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Economic Empowerment, 6 Dec
The Ports Regulator of South Africa (PRSA) and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission and the KZN Provincial Office of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be hosting a Roundtable Discussion under the theme of “Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Ports Sector”.
Purpose: To have an interactive session that allows for equal participation and exchanging ideas, insights, and solutions whilst encouraging in-depth dialogue in a supportive and collaborative environment.
Topic: Advocacy and solutions for slow pace of transformation for women in the sector.
Goal: To establish a common understanding and approach on how can the playing field be levelled for women to participate effectively in the maritime/port sector.
Members of the media are invited to cover the Roundtable Discussion as follows:
Date: 06 December 2024
Time: 09H00-16H00
Venue: Royal Palm Hotel, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga
RSVP for Media Attendance:
Mr. Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson: CGE)
Email: javu@cge.org.za
Contact: 083 579 3306
Mr. Mofihli Teleki (Senior Manager: Stakeholder Relations and Communications, B-BBEE Commission)
Email: MTeleki@beecommission.gov.zaI
Contact number: 082 092 0079
Contact Person (Event Enquiries):
Ms Matlhodi Senyatsi (Manager: Industry Development, PRSA)
Email: Matlhodis@portsregulator.org
Contact Number: 079 834 9207
