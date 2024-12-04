Ports Regulator, B-BBEE Commission and Gender Equality host Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Economic Empowerment, 6 Dec

The Ports Regulator of South Africa (PRSA) and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission and the KZN Provincial Office of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be hosting a Roundtable Discussion under the theme of “Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Ports Sector”.

Purpose: To have an interactive session that allows for equal participation and exchanging ideas, insights, and solutions whilst encouraging in-depth dialogue in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Topic: Advocacy and solutions for slow pace of transformation for women in the sector.

Goal: To establish a common understanding and approach on how can the playing field be levelled for women to participate effectively in the maritime/port sector.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Roundtable Discussion as follows:

Date: 06 December 2024

Time: 09H00-16H00

Venue: Royal Palm Hotel, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga

RSVP for Media Attendance:

Mr. Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson: CGE)

Email: javu@cge.org.za

Contact: 083 579 3306

Mr. Mofihli Teleki (Senior Manager: Stakeholder Relations and Communications, B-BBEE Commission)

Email: MTeleki@beecommission.gov.zaI

Contact number: 082 092 0079

Contact Person (Event Enquiries):

Ms Matlhodi Senyatsi (Manager: Industry Development, PRSA)

Email: Matlhodis@portsregulator.org

Contact Number: 079 834 9207