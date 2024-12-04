President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at SA-Nigeria Binational Commission

Your Excellency, President Tinubu,

Honourable Ministers,

High Commissioners,

Senior Government Officials,

I wish to thank you, Your Excellency, for your warm and positive concluding remarks.

They reinforce the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between our countries.

The ministerial report we have received and deliberated on highlights the various priorities we should pursue as partners and allies.

Our ministers and senior officials have done excellent work.

They have provided a platform to accelerate cooperation to the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples.

We agreed that the implementation of previous decisions is a key priority.

We need to improve the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to expedite the implementation of agreed programmes, projects and activities.

Fundamentally, South Africa and Nigeria must further expand investment and trade.

We must fully explore the respective strengths and capabilities of our two economies.

We seek to expand cooperation in oil and gas, aviation, telecommunications and ICT, manufacturing, financial services, retail and hospitality, among others.

We must explore project financing for the development of ports, road and rail networks, and logistics hubs.

There are opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, including green hydrogen.

As we pursue these opportunities, we need to continue to work as governments to improve the conditions for doing business in our respective jurisdictions.

In our discussions, we identified the enhancement of people-to-people relations as a catalyst for investment, trade, tourism and celebration of our diverse heritages.

I am pleased with the deliberations we have held on regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

Our discussion in these areas illustrates the commitment of South Africa and Nigeria to pursue peace, stability and development.

We both support the strengthening of the capacity of regional bodies and the African Union to deal with conflicts and wars, within the context of the African Peace and Security Architecture.

We reaffirmed that dialogue, mediation and conflict resolution are fundamental pillars upon which countries should conduct relations.



In conclusion, I wish to express appreciation to our Ministers for the very good report.

This will provide the basis for the Ministerial Review session in 2025 and the 12th session of the Bi-National Commission in 2026.

I look forward to the implementation of all signed legal instruments.

Once again, accept my sincere gratitude, Your Excellency President Tinubu, for honoring my invitation.

I wish you and your delegation good health and a safe journey back home.

I thank you.

