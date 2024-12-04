AZK Media Technology PR Agency Strengthens Team With New Senior Hire

AZK Media Strengthens Team with Appointment of Senior Technology Communications Professional Michael Jenkin

Appointment of new Senior Technology Communications Professional signals exciting new era for agency growth as demand surges for technology PR solutions

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZK Media, a leading B2B technology public relations and marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Michael Jenkin as Senior Content and Communications Manager. This strategic hire reinforces AZK Media's commitment to delivering exceptional public relations and communications services for technology clients across the globe.

Jenkin brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, technology writing, research, and communications to the role. His extensive background includes serving as APAC Editor at Corinium Global Intelligence, where he led the production of comprehensive research and analysis reports on AI, data analytics, and information security.

Previously, as Editor at CRN Australia, Jenkin managed editorial coverage of the Australian IT channel, liaising with major global technology leaders including Microsoft, AWS, Google, and Cisco.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to the AZK Media team at such a critical time when demand for technology PR is growing," AZK Media Managing Director Azadeh Williams said.

"His deep understanding of the technology landscape, combined with his proven track record in creating compelling content for technical audiences, makes Michael an invaluable addition to our growing agency. Michael's expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their communication objectives."

AZK Media Business Director, Wayne Williams, sees Michael’s appointment as an instrumental part of the award-winning agency’s next phase of growth.

“With the proliferation of AI, data analytics and new and emerging technologies, more B2B companies are realising PR is essential to stand out from the competition,” Williams said.

“Having Michael on our growing team means AZK Media can continue strengthening its position as the premium agency of choice for technology companies wanting to grow in the APAC region.”

In his new role, Jenkin will oversee client communications strategy and content development, leveraging his expertise in translating technical topics into engaging content that resonates with the media.

"I'm pleased to be joining AZK Media and its talented, highly respected team. The opportunity to work with both local and global clients across the B2B technology sector brings together my experience and interests,” Jenkin said.

“In today's economic climate, it's crucial for technology providers and software vendors to effectively communicate their value proposition and differentiate themselves in the market. Strong PR and communications support is absolutely essential to that.”

About AZK Media

AZK Media is an award-winning B2B technology marketing and public relations agency that helps companies accelerate business growth in new and emerging markets. Through tailored PR, inbound marketing, and video solutions, our team of experienced marketers, content leaders, creatives, and media advisors delivers exceptional results for technology clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

