Global AI Ethics Institute Launches New Competition Calling for AI Research Submissions

Global AI Ethics Institute Issues Call for Submissions: $1000 White Paper Prize to Recognise Excellence in AI Research

Global AI Ethics Institute Issues Call for Submissions: $1000 White Paper Prize to Recognise Excellence in AI Research

We are thrilled to announce the first Global AI Ethics Institute White Paper prize. The inaugural topic for submissions is ‘AI, ethics and the future of work’ with a global perspective” — Kevin LaGrandeur, GAIEI research director

PARIS, FRANCE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI Ethics Institute (GAIEI) has announced a call for submissions for its inaugural White Paper Prize. The initiative seeks outstanding research papers on artificial intelligence (AI) ethics that have been published during 2024.

All writers, whether researchers, or scholars, as well as public professionals worldwide who have contributed to the field of AI ethics through original works are encouraged to submit their papers for consideration. The submission deadline is the end of the calendar year 2024.

To be eligible, entries must meet two key criteria:

Publication in a recognised medium: Submissions should have been published in 2024 in a reputable and accredited journal, newspaper, magazine, or book (as a chapter).

Original work: The submissions must be entirely original works of the author.

The GAIEI White Paper Prize will award one winner with a $1000 cash prize. In January, the GAIEI will announce the winning paper through its publicist network and make it available on the GAIEI website with permission from both the author and original publication.

The topic of the published papers should be AI ethics, preferably from a global perspective. For instance, how AI affects a country or countries of the global south, far east, etc; or some aspect of AI governance and its consequences; or of structuring AI governance; or an effect of AI on society at large and its ethical dimensions. Any topics having to do with global AI ethics will be considered.

Kevin LaGrandeur, GAIEI research director said the White Paper Prize was important for encouraging ongoing research and ethical context into the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

“We are thrilled to announce the first Global AI Ethics Institute White Paper prize. The inaugural topic for submissions is ‘AI, ethics and the future of work’ with a global perspective,” he said.

“As leaders, companies, societies and the world, we have to get this right. We look forward to sharing not just the winner, but the key insights we gather from thought leaders in this critical area.

LaGrandeur said the institute was concerned with AI, ethics and the future of work, with a global perspective.

White paper submissions can be made to contact@globalethics.ai.

About the Global AI Ethics Institute:

The Global AI Ethics Institute is the only global think tank addressing ethics applied to AI through cultural lenses. The organisation fosters outside-the-box thinking on AI ethics and explores a new global multilateral framework for AI normative governance. GAIEI raises awareness of the cultural dimensions of AI ethics, promotes respect for cultural diversity in the field, and opens the debate to new perspectives. Find out more at https://globalethics.ai/

[ENDS]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.