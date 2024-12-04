EGLE director joins teach-in where the future of electric school buses in Michigan was the focus

Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), recently joined the Electrification Coalition and other organizations at an electric (EV) school bus teach-in at Lansing Technical High School, where participants explored funding opportunities and strategies to deploy more EV buses in the Lansing School District and beyond.

“The transportation sector accounts for nearly a third of Michigan’s carbon emissions, and by electrifying school bus fleets, we’re not only reducing emissions but also advancing the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan,” said Roos.

“A bus ride on an EV bus can set a student’s day up for success,” Roos noted. “A quiet ride to school not only creates a calmer, more focused environment for our kids to start their day, but these buses can also improve the air we breathe. By creating a safer and more enjoyable environment for students, we are dedicated to keeping them on track to achieving their dreams along with keeping money in the classroom where it belongs.

“Electric school buses also offer a range of benefits that go beyond the school day. In the event of a power outage, these buses can be deployed into neighborhoods, serving as generators on wheels to support communities in need.”

Sessions at the teach-in covered key topics such as available funding opportunities for fleet electrification with speakers from EPA Region 5, the fourth round of the EPA Clean School Bus Program, the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation’s application for the third round of Michigan Clean Bus Energy Grant Program funding, and utility insights from Lansing Board of Water and Light. Sessions also covered how to navigate the procurement process and highlighted best practices for a successful deployment of electric school bus fleets using first-hand stories from school districts and transportation industry experts.

To learn more about electric school buses in Michigan, check out the Electrification Coalition’s slide deck from the event.