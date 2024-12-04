NSW Government support secures Lismore’s waste service

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

The NSW Government is continuing to support the disaster-affected city of Lismore, today announcing a $5 million grant to Lismore City Council to increase the effectiveness of its waste management operations.



The council has experienced significant and ongoing impacts to its waste service following the devastating 2022 floods.



This one-off grant will enable Lismore City Council to purchase a fleet of nine new garbage trucks equipped with modern technology. The new trucks will help the council provide more efficient waste collection for the Lismore community, aiding in the council’s ongoing reconstruction efforts.



This support from the NSW Government also means Lismore Council can continue delivering this important local government service inhouse with council workers rather than contractors.



The funding adds to significant assistance already provided to the council by the NSW Government to help the city rebuild. This includes a $20 million grant to the council for its recovery and the continued provision of local services and infrastructure.



Minister for Local Government, Ron Hoenig said:

“Lismore City Council under the leadership of Mayor Steve Kreig has done significant work to support reconstruction efforts for the Lismore community.

“The Member for Lismore and Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Recovery Janelle Saffin has also provided strong advocacy, securing Lismore and the Northern Rivers region much needed resources.

“Waste collection is a core function of local governments, and this funding will make sure the council can deliver this service to the residents of Lismore more cost-effectively.”

Member for Lismore and Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Recovery, Janelle Saffin said:

“To keep the garbage service in public hands has been the desire of all and that was my focus.

“Minister Hoenig fully understood this, and I was able to work collaboratively with him, the Mayor and the United Services Union to get this great result.

“A big thank you to Minister Hoenig, who is the best advocate for and supporter of local government with his vast experience and expertise.”



Mayor of Lismore City Council, Steve Krieg said:

“This funding is greatly appreciated and very welcome to be able to continue to deliver our waste collection service by council, for the residents of our LGA.

“I would like to thank the State Government, through the support of the Premier, Minister for Local Government, Janelle Saffin and also recognise the advocacy of Graeme Kelly and the United Services Union for their continued and ongoing support to Lismore during this long road to recovery.”

