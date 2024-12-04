REVEL Welcomes The Scholte Team to Lead REVEL REALTY in Collingwood

REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that REVEL will find a presence and a new location in Collingwood, Ontario and surrounding areas. Building upon recent expansion exploits in Kingston, Toronto West, North Bay and Durham, REVEL in Collingwood will officially welcome Mike and Jen Scholte, leaders of the prestigious Scholte Team, to host the finale of twelve REVEL expansion offices in 2024, exceeding the goal of 10 new offices to commemorate REVEL’s 10 year anniversary in business. Mike and Jen are respected industry leaders with a synonymous REVELutionary vision for success and growth. They will continue to expand their influence and impact in Collingwood and surrounding areas under the REVEL brand, inevitably increasing market share in what has become one of Ontario’s more unique real estate marketplaces.

“We have always championed the power of collaboration and contribution in real estate,” explains Jen Scholte. “With a deep commitment to personal growth, continuous learning, mentorship, and coaching, we have consistently strived for excellence in our careers. As seasoned leaders in real estate sales and governance, we recognize the unmatched value that a strong, supportive team brings to the profession. Joining Revel Realty Inc. aligns perfectly with our vision for fostering growth and success, and we are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, inviting others to join us on this exciting journey of professional and personal achievement.”

What is most likely REVEL’s final expansion move in 2024, marks another major milestone for REVEL’S 10th anniversary in business. REVEL in Collingwood testifies to REVEL’s unyielding and relentless desire to REVELutionize real estate with like minded leaders in the industry who are looking to take a major step forward in their real estate career paths. REVEL in Collingwood places another orange dot in the northern quadrant of Ontario symbolizing an unparalleled growth spurt for a brand creating tidal waves in the real estate industry. In 2024 alone, Revel expanded to Timmins, Waterloo, Campbellville, Espanola, St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake(McGarr Realty Alliance), Kingston, Toronto West, North Bay, Durham and most recently Etobicoke. To add an all star cast in the Scholte Team is sparking another current of electricity to galvanize REVEL’s magnetic network. Positioned with confidence and energy for 2025, REVEL is poised to transform into a generational brand.

“We are excited for The Scholte Team and blessed to have them join our brand. Mike and Jen are incredible agents and wonderful people. To have them lead our brand into Collingwood is nothing short of an honour,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL.

“We share the same vision and passion for real estate and the clients we serve in our communities,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL, we open our doors to work with the best professionals with the expectation that we can help each other rise to another level of confidence and performance.”

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

