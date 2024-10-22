North Is Where the Heart Is - REVEL Expands into North Bay

Jessica Diggles - REVEL North Bay

REVEL's expansion explosion has surpassed all expectations during REVEL'S 10 years in business anniversary.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that Jessica Diggles, a renowned and reputable broker, will lead REVEL’s expansion into North Bay. In so doing, Jessica will officially become the Head Coach of REVEL’s office in North Bay, solidifying an already strong presence in the northern quadrant of Ontario with the common purpose of uniting visions and REVELutionizing real estate. Jessica’s track record of sales, ambitious energy, and obvious leadership savvy, were quintessential qualities intrinsic to REVEL’s vision for a brand presence in a thriving, and diverse, real estate market in North Bay.

“North Bay is ready for a fresh perspective on real estate sales. This community is ready for a brokerage that delivers second to none mentorship, coaching, and support to its agents, to better support their clients. As a head coach and leader of this branch, I am ready for a brokerage with agents that are excited about sales, that radiate positivity and excitement about one's largest investments and want to showcase that in a remarkable way that stands out against the rest,” explains Jessica Diggles.

“I am thrilled to bring REVEL to North Bay and offer our clients something different, something elevated, all the while keeping the full-service, educated and dependable reputation that I have cultivated for the past decade as a Realtor in the North. Our space will be like no other... modern and industrial feel, but warm and inviting at the same time with a full service host kitchen and outdoor patio for meeting clients and hosting client and brokerage events. It will be an open collaborative space. It's the only environment I have witnessed producers thrive in the most, and I am fortunate to be able to offer that to agents who join me in the near future.”

Such an expansion move for REVEL provides a pragmatic extension of REVEL’s recent expansion pursuits, which have stretched a northern reach as far as Timmins and Manitoulin in 2024. Jessica’s inclusion in REVEL’s stable of leaders will do well to extend and bolster REVEL’s far reaching network, and add to the growing list of expansion offices in REVEL’S 10 year anniversary in business.

REVEL regards this most recent acquisition of talent as a transcendent direction for a brand that truly values the people who have earned promotional opportunities through impressive work ethics and an adoption of the business principles REVEL insists upon for each of its 32 offices in Ontario.

“We are honoured to welcome Jessica and her vision for real estate into our REVEL family. Our ambitions and visions for real estate are already aligned, as well as our passions to offer elite service to our clients and colleagues,” explains founder of REVEL, Ryan Serravalle. "Jessica is a true all star in the business, and we are excited to facilitate her growth and reputation under the REVEL brand.”

In this ambitious tradition, Jessica Diggles will lead REVEL North bay under the umbrella of a brand that fosters credibility and growth alongside its creative marketing acumen.

“We respect Jessica as an intelligent, ambitious broker with a committed vision and spirit, which fits seamlessly into our expansion record,” explains Nicki Serravalle. “We hold great expectations for this recent expansion into North Bay, and are inspired by Jessica’s passion for real estate.”

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always created its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to creating opportunities for like-minded professionals, the brand continues to attract top performing and community respected agents like Jessica Diggles, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

