MPD Arrests Juveniles in Southeast Robbery Attempt

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles in an attempted robbery and assault that occurred Monday morning in Southeast.

On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of 7th Street Southeast, for the report of an attempt robbery. Two victims stated that they were approached by a group of suspects who demanded their coats and shoes. The victims refused the suspects’ demands and one of the suspects used pepper spray on the victims. The suspects then fled in a vehicle. The victims were treated by DC Fire and EMS on scene.

Officers saturated the area to locate the suspects, and a lookout was broadcast to officers throughout the day. Around 5:00 p.m., officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, at which time all four occupants fled. Officers stopped and detained two of the occupants, including the driver.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, a 17-year-old female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. A 15-year-old female, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, and No Permit. (CCN: 24186636)

As a result of detectives’ investigation, the 17-year-old female suspect was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon for the following previous offense:

• On Thursday October 17, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast, for the report of an assault. The victim reported that he was ambushed by a group of suspects who demanded his property. Two of the suspects began striking him with handguns and choking him. The suspects then removed items from his pockets. An uninvolved citizen observed what was going on and made the suspects return the victim’s property. CCN: 24161671

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

