Less than Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Residents who were affected by the August 5-6 flooding that occurred in the City and Borough of Juneau have until Monday, December 16, to apply for FEMA housing and other needs assistance, and FEMA Disaster Unemployment Assistance, administered through the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

This deadline is for residents who may need assistance with:

Funds for home repairs

Temporary rental assistance

Damaged vehicles and essential personal property

Loss of subsistence items

Medical and dental expenses caused by the disaster

Lost work if self-employed, or otherwise unable to receive regular unemployment assistance.

If you were affected by the flooding, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs. However, if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. Even if you have already registered for the State of Alaska's disaster assistance program, you must also register with FEMA to determine if you may be eligible to receive additional funds through FEMA, as well as additional funds from the state.

As of December 3, 2024, the disaster recovery center had 369 visits. FEMA has approved over $2.86 million for 190 households affected by the Mendenhall Glacier Flooding disaster.

Ways to apply:

If a reasonable accommodation – such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation is needed – email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also notify FEMA staff through the FEMA Alaska Call Center.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also offers long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, as well as homeowners and renters to pay for repair or replacement costs not fully compensated by insurance or other assistance. For more information, go to: SBA.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

To watch a video about how to apply, featuring American Sign Language, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Alaska’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4836.