The*gamehers Awards Returns for 2025, Continuing to Celebrate Women in Gaming

the*gamehers announces the continuation of the Awards into 2025, a celebration that highlights the exceptional talent of women in the gaming industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers announces the continuation of the*gamehers Awards into 2025, a celebration that highlights the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation of women in the gaming industry. the*gamehers are committed to honoring individuals across all sectors of the gaming world—players, developers, streamers, and industry leaders—while emphasizing the importance of gender equality in the digital gaming space.Following the overwhelming success of the 2024 Awards, which garnered over 10 million impressions and attracted more than 155,000 views, the*gamehers Awards are set to continue their momentum. A total of 27 awards were presented, with 4,378 nominations, 110 finalists, and 43,888 votes cast. Industry leaders such as Leslie Pirritano of AMD, content creator Supreme Sensei, and many rising talents and leaders were featured, highlighting the importance of gender diversity and representation in the gaming world.Looking ahead to 2025, the*gamehers Awards will continue to elevate and recognize the successes of women and femme-identifying individuals in the gaming industry. This next chapter promises to shine an even brighter light on their groundbreaking work and contributions. To support this mission and be part of the celebration, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the*gamehers for sponsorship opportunities.“We are beyond excited to bring the*gamehers Awards into 2025 and continue showcasing the incredible talent and leadership of women in gaming globally,” said Allie Young, president of the*gamehers. “The support we received for the 2024 Awards was nothing short of amazing, and we are eager to build on that success to create an even more impactful event next year. We welcome all partners who share our vision to join us in celebrating and amplifying these voices.”Sponsorship of the*gamehers Awards 2025 offers brands the chance to engage with a passionate and diverse community through custom experiences, media exposure, co-branded streams, and more. Companies that align with the*gamehers’s mission can gain authentic exposure and be a part of a movement championing inclusivity and gender equality in gaming.For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact: allie@thegamehers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.