Tokyo's Waseda Univ. Released English Podcast Episode 3 'Democratic Backsliding and the Role of Populism'

Associate Professor Marisa Kellam joins MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey to talk about their mutual research interests: populism and democracy.

Whatever we can do to reduce political polarization, which admittedly is much easier said than done, would also help protect democracy.” — Associate Professor Marisa Kellam

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the third episode, “Democratic Backsliding and the Role of Populism”, of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on December 3, 2024. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 3: “Democratic Backsliding and the Role of Populism”Associate Professor Marisa Kellam (Faculty of Political Science and Economics) joins MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) to talk about their mutual research interests: populism and democracy. The focus of the episode is Professor Kellam’s recently published article, “Who's to Blame for Democratic Backsliding: Populists, Presidents, or Dominant Executives?”, which she wrote together with her former Waseda PhD student. The research was based on data spanning 98 countries, 856 elected executives, and a 50-year period. Listen for tips on how they managed such a large dataset and how it produced a clear answer to the question of who is actually to blame for erosions to democracy that occur during their terms in office.About the Series:Waseda University’s first ever English-language academic podcast titled “Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-30 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It’s a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release Schedule:One episode is scheduled to be released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 4（Release date: 2024/12/17）：Assistant Professor Jessy Escande, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey— “Cross-Cultural Influences in Japanese Fantasy Games”■Episode 5（Release date: 2025/1/7）：Professor Takashi Kubota, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey— “Central Bank Digital Currencies from a Japanese Legal Perspective”■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/1/21）：Professor Gracia Liu-Farrer, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey— “Rethinking Skilled Migration”About Waseda University:Waseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).＜For Inquiries Related to the Information in this Press Release＞Waseda University, Office of Information and Public RelationsAmanda ImasakaPhone：03-3202-5454E-mail：koho@list.waseda.jp

