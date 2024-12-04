New Adelaide Oval facilities deliver an all-rounder experience for people with disability

A dedicated sensory space and a Changing Places toilet facility have been unveiled at Adelaide Oval this week, making it possible for more fans with disability to attend their favourite events – just in time for the Adelaide Test, starting Friday.

The Oval received a Malinauskas Labor Government $37,729 ‘AUTISM WORKS in the Community’ grant earlier this year, to transform the sensory space and train staff in assisting fans.

As part of this grant program, all recipients were required to undertake autism inclusion training from the Office for Autism.

A further $130,000 in State Government funding was provided for a Changing Places facility, designed for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets. Changing Places have more space and extra features, such as an adult-sized change table and hoist, to meet the needs of people with disability and their carers.

It will be South Australia’s newest Changing Places facility, joining 25 others at locations across the state, with more planned to open in the coming months and years.

Both new facilities are located next to the East Gate entrance on level one.

The new permanent Adelaide Oval sensory space is available for people of all ages who have sensory sensitivities or other hidden disabilities such as autism, anxiety, mental health conditions, dementia, visual impairment and deaf or hearing impaired.

The space has been designed to provide a calm and soothing environment and includes sensory activities and quiet zones which allow fans to reregulate and recharge away from the stimulation of the event.

For major events Adelaide Oval and Novita staff will be available at the permanent location and additional pop-up spaces, if needed, to support visitors.

The sensory space is a member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

The space can be found by following the sunflower floor decals on the stadium floor which lead you to the room, or you can look out for the sunflower team who can escort you to the space.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Everyone has the right to be able to attend venues and events with dignity and confidence.

Continuing to improve our state’s accessibility and inclusion is one of my key priorities as Minister. In my role, I’ve met lots of people with disability who just want the basic facilities to be able to meaningfully participate in their communities.

The launch of this new Changing Places at Adelaide Oval means that people with disability and their carers now have access to appropriate toileting facilities – and just in time for the Test Cricket!

I am really proud of our government’s investment in building up a network of Changing Places across the state, that makes South Australia more accessible and inclusive for people with disability, their families and carers.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are investing in inclusion and delivering on much needed change.

A major focus for our State’s Autism Strategy is to improve accessibility for Autistic people – making it more possible for them to comfortably attend their favourite events with friends, family or to head along to get behind their favourite team or band.

The other exciting part of this initiative is Adelaide Oval staff received specific training from the Office for Autism, to build knowledge and understanding. Without knowledge we cannot create belonging, and this is another project proudly backed by the State Government to do just that.

Attributable to Nick Addison, CEO, Adelaide Oval

We’ve always said that Adelaide Oval is a place for everyone – and for that to remain true, we need to continually reinvest in making this venue as accessible, welcoming and inclusive as possible.

Importantly, that means investing not just in our facilities but in our people. Specialised training and upskilling means that our team is prepared to welcome diverse guests and ensure these spaces are available to all those who need them.

The support of the State Government has been integral to this project – not just the grant funding we have received but the passion, expertise and partnerships they have shared.

Background

Autism is a neurological developmental difference that impacts the way an Autistic person sees, experiences, understands and responds to the world.

Every person’s lived experience of autism is different.

More than 200,000 Australians are Autistic. 1 in 4 Australians has an autistic family member. Autism is the largest primary disability group in the NDIS, and South Australia consistently sits above the national average, with around 41% of South Australian NDIS participants being Autistic.