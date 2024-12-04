SR 305 safety-improvement project wraps up on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – A project to build two roundabouts on State Route 305 on Bainbridge Island is nearing completion.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have finished two new roundabouts along SR 305 at Adas Will Lane and West Port Madison Road/Seabold Road.

Crews also installed a permanent island at Agatewood Road to create a right-turn-only intersection. Travelers wishing to turn left onto or off of Agatewood Road can instead use the roundabouts to turn around and make a right turn.

Crews will wrap up small items near the work zone over the next few weeks, such as planting and fencing.

Creating safer intersections

WSDOT regularly reviews its roadways for intersections at the highest risk for severe crashes. Think of it like a health screening for the road system: Once those intersections are identified, WSDOT develops a plan to reduce the crash potential.

Before construction, stop signs controlled traffic at the Adas Will Lane and West Port Madison/Seabold Road intersections. Kitsap Transit identified these intersections along SR 305 as candidates for roundabouts in the 2017 SR 305 Study (PDF 6.4MB).

Not only do roundabouts help eliminate T-bone collisions, but they also promote slower speeds because vehicles must slow down before entering. This reduces the severity of crashes when they occur.

