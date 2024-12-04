Litter grant big catch for NSW fishing community

OzFish is tackling litter through on the ground projects like clean-up events, repurposing old fishing gear, and initiatives that educate people around recycling.

NSW EPA Executive Director Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes said this is one of our largest grants awarded to help combat fishing litter.

“It is scary to think that by 2050, plastic in the ocean may surpass the weight of fish,” Ms Geddes said.

“The work that OzFish is doing is critical to turning the tide on litter and we are proud to partner with them to protect our rivers, lakes, coastal areas and fish habitats.

“The two most common types of fishing litter are fishing gear and packaging, which is mostly plastic items such as lines, lures and nets, and general waste from food or takeaway items.

“Fishing litter is a key stressor to waterways. Nets and fishing line can entangle wildlife and small plastic debris can be ingested by fish and other marine life.

“Through our work together, we have contributed to an overall 49% reduction in state-wide litter items since 2018-19, and this grant will only further build on that success.”

OzFish’s Project Manager of Tackling Litter, Emma Kark said the grant will help shift fisher behaviours and attitudes through promoting a stewardship approach to litter prevention.

“We all need to work together to keep our waterways and our native fish populations healthy,” Ms Kark said.

“OzFish is excited to collaborate with the EPA and recreational fishers across NSW to help prevent marine litter by providing better infrastructure, such as OzFish’s TackleLoop recycling bins.

“We’re also repairing end-of-life fishing gear, and recycling old fishing line, line spools, lures and floats into new fishing equipment.”

OzFish was one of the 16 recent successful recipients of the Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy (WASM) 2041 Litter Prevention Grants Program.

More information about the NSW EPA Litter Grants programs is available here.