CollegeIQ Introduces New Scholarship Program to Support Students’ Educational Dreams

CollegeIQ logo

Easy-to-apply-for scholarship is open to all students who will study at a four-year college in 2025-2026.

At CollegeIQ, we believe that college is a life-changing experience, but we also understand how financial barriers can stand in the way of students’ dreams” — Andrew Allemann

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollegeIQ, the innovative and free college search platform, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever scholarship program, designed to help students achieve their higher education goals. This scholarship opportunity is open to any student planning to attend a four-year college during the 2025-2026 school year—whether they are current high school seniors or already enrolled college students.

Recognizing that students lead busy lives, CollegeIQ has simplified the application process. Instead of requiring lengthy essays or complex submissions, applicants will answer a simple question: What do you think is the most important factor to consider when choosing a college?

This scholarship is uniquely inclusive, with no minimum GPA requirements or transcript submissions needed, making it accessible to students from all backgrounds.

“At CollegeIQ, we believe that college is a life-changing experience, but we also understand how financial barriers can stand in the way of students’ dreams,” said Andrew Allemann, founder of CollegeIQ. “Our new scholarship program reflects our commitment to helping students find their best-fit college while easing the financial burden of higher education.”

CollegeIQ is not just another college search site. It is a unique college search platform that encourages students and their families to think beyond traditional metrics like GPA and test scores when selecting a college. With CollegeIQ, students can explore colleges based on unique factors such as:

Climate: Average winter temperatures, snowfall, and sunny days.

Geography: Proximity to the coast or national parks.

Social Issues: Campus carry gun laws and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Recently, CollegeIQ released the results of a study examining which issues current high school students say will influence their decision on where to attend college. The survey revealed that campus carry gun laws are a major influence on college decisions.

How to Apply

Students interested in the CollegeIQ Scholarship can apply online by visiting https://collegeiq.com/scholarship. Applications are open now through May.

For more information about the scholarship and CollegeIQ’s unique approach to helping students find their ideal college fit, visit CollegeIQ.

About CollegeIQ

CollegeIQ is a free online platform designed to help high school students and their parents discover colleges that fit their unique needs, from geography and cost to political environment. CollegeIQ empowers families with the critical information they need to make one of the most important decisions of their lives. Learn more at CollegeIQ.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.