Survey Shows DEI Laws Impact College Choices for High School Students

69% of students prefer states that don't restrict colleges' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As discussions around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs continue at the national level, a survey conducted by CollegeIQ reveals that state laws restricting DEI efforts on college campuses are influencing where high school students choose to attend college.

The study, which surveyed high school juniors and seniors actively researching four-year colleges, found that 77% of students say these laws will have some impact on their decision. Notably, nearly half (46%) indicated that these restrictions would have a moderate or significant impact on their college choice.

Among students who reported being influenced by DEI laws:

- 69% prefer states without DEI restrictions

- 31% prefer states with DEI restrictions

For students who say DEI laws will have a significant impact on their decision:

- 81% prefer states without DEI restrictions

- 19% prefer states with DEI restrictions

Surprisingly, even Republican-identifying students show a preference for states without DEI restrictions. Among those who say these laws will significantly impact their choice:

- 56% prefer states without DEI restrictions

- 44% prefer states with DEI restrictions

Currently, 12 states have enacted laws restricting DEI initiatives on college campuses. Interestingly, students from these states were just as likely as the overall population to prefer states without DEI restrictions, a trend that also holds true for Republican students. This could have an impact on in-state college enrollment.

Additionally, the survey found that Black students are more likely than other students to say DEI laws will impact their choice of college.

Andrew Allemann, CEO of CollegeIQ, commented on the findings: “It’s clear that today’s high school students are concerned about DEI laws and how these will impact their college experience. Most students surveyed prefer states without laws restricting DEI. This holds true even for students who identify as Republican, and students who live in states that have passed anti-DEI laws.”

With Washington increasingly focusing on DEI, these findings highlight the real-world impact policies have on student decision-making.

