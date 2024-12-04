SideBar Welcomes Space Law Expert Chris Hearsey

SideBar Legal Talk Network Chris Hearsey MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes space law expert Chris Hearsey, known for supporting innovation and economic growth in the space industry.

It may surprise many people that there are laws, regulations, conventions, and treaties that apply to travel and commercial enterprise in space, on the moon and other planets, and even on asteroids.” — Space Law Expert Chris Hearsey

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes space law expert Chris Hearsey, an attorney, business executive, and industry consultant in the field of international space collaborations, space exploration technologies, and other aerospace applications. His work has contributed to advancements in space law, policy, and technology. Chris is known for his visionary approach and commitment to pushing the boundaries of space capabilities, developing sustainable space technologies, and fostering an economic ecosystem conducive to innovation and growth.Hearsey is a seasoned aerospace executive with over two decades of leadership experience, including roles as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Rogue Space Systems Corp., CEO of Exolaunch USA, Director and Corporate Counsel of Bigelow Aerospace, and Founder of OSA Consulting. His expertise spans commercial space management, regulatory compliance, space technologies, and international collaborations. Renowned for advancing space law and policy, Chris is dedicated to driving innovation, sustainable technologies, and economic growth in the space industry.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that “Chis is also a fellow educator, serving as Chair of the Board of Directors of The Space Court Foundation Inc. The Space Court Foundation is an international space law and policy research and educational organization. The Foundation supports the Space Court Law Library, the Stellar Decisis animated series, The Haley Project celebrating the work of space law pioneer Andrew G. Haley, and a series of law student internships supporting research and writing for the Big Book of Space Law."Added Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar, “Chris is highly respected as a developer and producer of educational materials, public policy, industry regulations, and law that foster greater understanding, awareness, and economic development in the field of space law and policy, advancing the legal frameworks that will shape mankind’s journey into space in the coming decades."Chris holds a J.D. in Aviation, Space & Remote Sensing Law from Mississippi School of Law; an M.S. in Law and Society from American University; an M.S. in Space Studies from The University of North Dakota; and a B.A. in Mathematical Economics and Political Science from Temple University. Early in his career, he served as Special Assistant to the Director for Space Law & Policy at the U.S. Department of State and as a US Delegate to the Legal Subcommittee of UNCOPUOS where he assisted in the drafting of US National Space Policy and Inter-sector Guidelines.To listen to Chris Hearsey’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

