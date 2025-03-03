Empowering Young People to Reach Their Potential

SideBar - New Tile Legal Talk Network MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

Cathy Sakimura has dedicated her life to serving children and families. She describes how each of us can make a profound difference in a child’s life.

Legal Services for Children represents at-risk children and youth in legal cases involving guardianship, immigration, education, and foster care issues.” — LSC Executive Director Cathy Sakimura

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast welcomes Cathy Sakimura, Executive Director of the California Legal Services for Children (LSC) nonprofit. The episode releases Tuesday, March 4, 2025, on The Legal Talk Network. Cathy joined LSC as Executive Director in June 2022. She previously served as the Deputy Director and Family Law Director at the National Center for Lesbian Rights. Cathy received her J.D. from UC College of Law in San Francisco and her B.A. from Stanford University. Prior to law school, Cathy has also worked at Gay-Straight Alliance Network, empowering young people to combat harassment in their schools and was a member of the Board of Directors of COLAGE, an organization for people with LGBTQ parents.Cathy is recognized as a national expert in LGBTQ family law, particularly on issues faced by low-income LGBTQ families of color. In 2021, Cathy received the Dan Bradley Award, the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association’s highest honor. She is a co-author of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Family Law, published by Thomson Reuters.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "Cathy and LSC are advocates for Bay Area children and youth at a critical time when federal funding for the vulnerable community of children in detention is being threatened by the current federal administration.” Legal Services for Children provides free representation to children and youth who require legal assistance to stabilize their lives and realize their full potential. Through a holistic team approach utilizing legal advocacy and social work services, the LSC goal is to empower clients and actively involve them in the critical decisions that impact their lives. LSC uses this model to achieve safety and stability at home, educational success, and freedom from detention and deportation for our clients.Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Cathy and LSC are not merely coordinating advocacy assistance for their clients, they utilize their clinical skills to address the health, mental health, and educational needs of these young people at risk. These services present the opportunity to better cope with trauma and develop tools for greater self-determination.” Cathy and LSC are also involved in helping the broader community better understand many of the underlying factors that impact the movement of children internally within countries and across borders. They participate in the Childhood on the Move working group that is supporting systemic change by governments, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to better recognize the needs of young people facing potential or actual movement.To listen to Cathy Sakimura’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.