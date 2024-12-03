Attorney Indicted, Charged with Forging Chancellor’s Signature

RHEA COUNTY – A Chickamauga, Georgia, man has been charged with forgery, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, on September 9th, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that the signature of a 12th judicial district chancellor had been forged. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Alan Norton, an attorney based in Hamilton County, as the individual responsible for forging the Chancellor’s signature on court documents.

On December 2nd, the Rhea County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Alan Christopher Norton (DOB 10/13/1979) with one count each of Forgery and Criminal Simulation. On December 3rd Norton turned himself in at the Rhea County Jail and was booked on a bond of $15,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.