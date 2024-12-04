Re: Road Closure RT 4 Quichee

QUECHEE VT is now back open.

(Excuse the typo in the first email)

Thank you.

Hello,

Hartford PD advised that Main St / RT 4 in Quichee has been closed due to road conditions.

Thank you.

