Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,544 in the last 365 days.

Re: Road Closure RT 4 Quichee

QUECHEE VT is now back open.


(Excuse the typo in the first email)


Thank you. 


From: Stevens, Skylar via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 7:24 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure RT 4 Quichee

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Hello,


Hartford PD advised that Main St / RT 4 in Quichee has been closed due to road conditions. 


Thank you. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: Road Closure RT 4 Quichee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more