Saleen Unveils Its Limited Edition 'Big Oly' Saleen Bronco

Saleen Expands Its Product Lineup with Its Off-Road Bronco

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saleen Automotive is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its lineup, the Saleen Bronco, a powerhouse off-road vehicle engineered to tackle any terrain while paying homage to desert racing’s storied past. The limited edition Saleen “Big Oly” tribute is inspired by Parnelli Jones’ legendary 1971-72 Baja 1000-winning Bronco, and combines innovative design, advanced off-road technology, with the unmistakable Saleen style.Saleen’s off road Bronco comes equipped with a Saleen-calibrated 2.7L EcoBoost engine delivering 375 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, advanced Saleen Racecraft, mid-travel suspension, and 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. The suspension system is a game-changer, incorporating patented BVS Technology with a unique 5 link design, engineered specifically for high-speed performance across challenging terrains.The Saleen Bronco’s exterior embodies Saleen’s proven form follows function design with an all-new front bumper with integrated skid plate that improves approach angles, while a redesigned Saleen grille and dual-vent heat extractor hood offers enhanced airflow and off-road functionality. Custom front and rear fenders with integrated vents, and a redesigned rear bumper provide high-clearance angles. Rounding out the design is a high downforce rear wing, inspired by classic desert racers, KC HiLites for exceptional visibility, and a side exit exhaust that improves performance and delivers the Saleen signature sound.Inside, the Saleen Bronco offers a driver-centric experience with Saleen’s premium leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with body-color accents. Available in both the iconic Olympia Beer livery and custom Saleen Colorlab colors, the Saleen Bronco commands attention wherever it roams—whether on rugged trails or open roads.“The Saleen Bronco is for the enthusiasts who grew up with the Saleen legacy, but now seek adventure beyond the pavement,” said Steve Saleen. “It’s a vehicle that embodies everything we stand for—speed, technical capability, and uncompromising style; the perfect blend of nostalgia and next-generation off-road engineering.”Availability and PricingThe Saleen Bronco is available for order now through Saleen dealers nationwide and at Saleen.com, The Big Oly Edition is a limited-production run, sure to become a coveted collector's piece for Saleen enthusiasts and off-road aficionados alike.About Saleen Automotive, Inc.Saleen is an American niche manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, and lifestyle accessories. Since its founding by Steve Saleen in 1983, the brand has defined the standards for performance engineering and design. To learn more, visit www.saleen.com About Olympia BeerOlympia Beer, a brand with a rich legacy in American brewing, was originally founded in 1896 and became iconic with its slogan, "It's the Water." The Olympia Beer logo is used on the Saleen Bronco under a special licensing agreement, celebrating the heritage of desert racing and the original 1971 Big Oly Bronco. Saleen Automotive is not affiliated with Olympia Beer or its parent company.

