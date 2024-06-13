Saleen and Solution F Partner to Develop Hydrogen Engines for Future Saleen Street Vehicles
Hydrogen Engine Future Announced at 24 Hours of Le Mans Press ConferenceCORONA, CA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in the Hydrogen Village of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the presence of Éric Boudot (GCK) and Steve Saleen (Saleen Automotive), the partnership agreement between Solution F and Saleen Automotive will involve the delivery of this newly developed engine to power future Saleen supercars for the street.
This V6 twin-turbo engine, under development is environmentally friendly with a low carbon footprint, and has the ability to operate on both hydrogen and traditional/synthetic fuels. Solution F will design, manufacture, and develop this engine at its French site in Venelles, with technical support from its partner Motul, which will supply specific lubricants.
The French-American partnership will initially involve the co-development of an experimental car based on the Foenix H2, and powered by a hydrogen combustion engine, which will be demonstrated in the United States toward the end of 2024. This vehicle will be used for testing and development of this new engine technology, in addition to promotion at public events, such as cars shows and motor races.
Steve Saleen, Chairman of Saleen Automotive, said,
“We believe the long term solution for transportation will be multi-faceted where hydrogen and synthetic fuels are the future in environmentally friendly engines, while still offering the ultimate in performance, and traditional fueling convenience.”
Éric Boudot, Chairman of GCK Group, said,
“The nearly 40 years of experience in the engine field acquired by Éric Chantriaux, the founder of Solution F, and his technical team is a significant asset in the deployment of the GCK Group’s hydrogen strategy. We’re proud to scale up to industrial production and to participate in creating the first dualfuel
supercar in history, sharing our technical expertise in hydrogen with a prestigious manufacturer like Saleen.”
• Public demonstrations of an experimental car in Fall 2024
• Innovative H2 engine to power future Saleen street vehicles
• Foenix H2 on track at Le Mans on Saturday at 12:30
ABOUT SALEEN AUTOMOTIVE
Founded in 1983, Saleen Automotive has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing high-performance vehicles for over 40 years. The California-based automotive manufacturer is dedicated to transforming the transportation experience through its innovative technology and distinctive styling. Saleen is renowned for its racing heritage, with its internationally acclaimed S7 setting records and winning its class at the 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans. This racing DNAensures high performance in all Saleen vehicles, both on the street and track.
ABOUT SOLUTION F
Driven by a culture of challenge fostered over nearly 40 years through its motorsport activities, Solution F has developed unique expertise in the field of internal combustion engines, which has recently shifted towards hybridization and new fuels. Acquired in 2022 by the GCK Group, a major player in the decarbonization of transport, the company is now a pioneer in ecological transition, particularly in the field of electric and hydrogen engines. These solutions are designed and integrated on-site using modern manufacturing and simulation methods.
