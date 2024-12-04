Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan Released on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 3, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2024, with the release of the province's first Accessibility Plan. Government is recognizing this important day in collaboration with Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to enhancing the accessibility of its facilities, programs and services," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Our Accessibility Plan represents a comprehensive, government-wide approach aimed at removing and preventing barriers that individuals with disabilities may encounter when accessing government resources, fostering a more inclusive and fair province for everyone."

Government's Accessibility Plan outlines seven key goals, and 28 actions aimed at improving the accessibility of government services. Over the next three years, government will provide leadership on accessibility and inclusion in the province; work to improve knowledge and awareness of accessibility to support a diverse and inclusive workforce; and improve the accessibility of digital content, provincial parks and government buildings. One key action will be to increase the number of Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification audits completed on government-owned buildings, which will help to identify actions that can be taken to remove physical barriers in these facilities.

Established by the United Nations in 1992, International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrates the achievements and contributions of people with disabilities and promotes the creation of accessible, inclusive communities.

"With great pride we celebrate Bill 103, The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, American Sign Language (ASL) and Indigenous Sign Language (ISL) recognition," Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Executive Director Nairn Gillies said. "Recognition of language and culture has proven to be very important to the feeling of being included in Saskatchewan. We are eager to work with this government to develop sustainable strategies that address all aspects of accessibility."

The Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan is a requirement under The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, which came into force on December 3, 2023.

For more information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act and to read the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan, visit the Accessible SK website at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: