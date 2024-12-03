Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Upper Colorado River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Nathan Callicoatte and reappointed Tanner Mahan and Kathryn Mews to the Upper Colorado River Authority (UCRA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029.

Nathan Callicoatte of Mertzon is a Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) Supervisor with Vital Energy, where he manages environmental projects and reportable remediations, ensures compliance with governmental regulations, and conducts regular safety meetings. He is a licensed Professional Geologist. Callicoatte received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Texas Tech University (TTU) and a Master of Science in Geology from The University of Texas Permian Basin.

Tanner Mahan of Menard is retired as vice president of operations for Compressor System Incorporated in Midland and is owner of Menard Lumber Company. He is a member and former president of Menard Businessmen’s Association, member of Bevans State Bank in Menard, Menard County Game, and Livestock Protection Association, and trustee of First United Methodist Church. Additionally, he is a former member of the Permian Basin Oil Show Board of Directors and the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang. Mahan received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from TTU and a Bachelor of Science in Range Animal Science from Sul Ross State University. He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam.

Kathryn Mews of Menard is owner and operator of her family ranching business. She is a member of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, and Menard County Wildlife Management Association. Additionally, she is the secretary and former historian of Hill Country Sheep and Goat Organization, treasurer of the Library Club of Menard, member of the Menard County 4-H Youth Advisory Board, organist for Grace Lutheran Church, and a volunteer at Menard ISD. Mews received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University.