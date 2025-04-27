Governor Abbott Commemorates Fallen Peace Officers At Memorial Ceremony In Austin

TEXAS, April 27 - April 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night commemorated the brave men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty at the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The Governor awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of each of the 40 officers who were recognized at the ceremony.

“To all the law enforcement officers, I share with you the eternal gratitude that Texas has for your brave and tireless service,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers, especially those whose bravery and valor led to the ultimate sacrifice. This Peace Officers Memorial is far more than just a granite monument—it is a reminder of Texas heroes taken too soon. Even though these courageous men and women we honor are no longer with us, they are never gone. Texas will always remain grateful for their valor.”

The annual ceremony recognizes law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in service of their state and communities. The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Senator Brian Birdwell, Senator Sarah Eckhart, Senator Bob Hall, Senator Adam Hinojosa, Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative Brooks Landgraf, Representative Janie Lopez, Representative Brent Money, Representative Terri Leo Wilson, Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas President Scott Leeton, Texas Municipal Police Association President Ken Gardner, Texas Fraternal Order of Police President Clint McNear, and other law enforcement officers and family members.