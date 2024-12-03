FAA Proposes $89,500 Fine Against SnackMagic of New York for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing an $89,500 civil penalty against SnackMagic of Long Island City, New York, for allegedly violating the hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges the company offered three shipments containing hazardous materials to DHL Express for transport by air. The waybills stated the shipments contained T-shirts in various sizes, but they in fact contained a total of 99 hazardous lithium-ion power bank batteries.

SnackMagic failed to properly class, describe, package, mark and label the packages, and they were not in the proper condition for shipment, the FAA alleges. The company also failed to ensure its employees were properly trained to ship hazardous materials and failed to include emergency response information with the shipments.

The company has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.