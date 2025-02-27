U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Announces Air Traffic Controller Hiring Supercharge at FAA Academy

Thursday, February 27, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced a new plan to supercharge the hiring of air traffic controllers. This announcement followed a tour of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Academy at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center. During the tour, Secretary Duffy met with FAA officials and academy students to highlight the critical role air traffic controllers play in keeping the American people safe.

The new supercharged air traffic controller hiring opportunity will bring more of America’s best and brightest into the aviation safety community.

“Today’s visit reaffirmed how being an air traffic controller is one of the best, most rewarding jobs in America, and that the next generation at the Academy is the best in the world. I witnessed firsthand the dedication, skill, and rigor that our future air traffic controllers bring to their training and the urgent need to do all that we can to recruit more people to join in our shared mission of safety in our skies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “This staffing shortage has been a known challenge for over a decade, and this administration is committed to solving it. The new streamlined hiring process is just the first step to deliver on President Trump’s agenda to prioritize the American people’s safety and modernize the federal government.”

More on background on Transportation Secretary Duffy’s plan to supercharge air traffic controllers:

The FAA is opening its hiring window to become an air traffic controller for the best and brightest in our country from February 27 through March 17, and we are making it more efficient than ever to apply and more affordable to begin training.

In support of President Trump’s priorities for keeping Americans safe in aviation, we will:

Raise the bar on safety by recruiting the best and brightest through a merit-based process. Candidates that receive the highest score of “Well Qualified” on their Air Traffic Skills Assessment Test (ATSA) will be given priority for the Academy.

by recruiting the best and brightest through a merit-based process. Increase starting salaries by 30% for candidates who go to the Academy. The average certified professional controller makes over $160,000 per year.

by 30% for candidates who go to the Academy. Streamline hiring to improve efficiency by changing the current 8-step hiring process at the FAA to a 5-step process. This change will accelerate the time-to-hire for these critical positions by shaving more than four months off the old process.

Once these trainees successfully pass through the Academy, they’ll be assigned to a tower or other facility across the country, where they’ll work with experienced air traffic controllers toward their certification.

More questions? Go to https://www.faa.gov/atc-hiring

