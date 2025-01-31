FAA Designates New Orleans Area a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LIX

Friday, January 31, 2025

WASHINGTON – Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LIX. Drones also are prohibited around the downtown area during the days leading up to the event. Drone operators who enter the restricted areas without permission could face drone confiscation, fines up to $75,000 and potential criminal prosecution.



Drones will be restricted during the following times and days:



Game Day, Sunday, Feb. 9

Restrictions begin at 1:30 p.m. CST within 1.5 nautical miles of the stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude.

The restrictions expand between 4:30 until 10:30 p.m. CST to a 30-nautical-mile radius and up to 18,000 feet in altitude.



Before Game Day, Feb. 3-8

Restrictions around Lafayette Square for 1.5 nautical miles up to an altitude of 2,000 feet. February 3 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. February 5 between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. February 6 between noon and 11 p.m. February 7 between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. February 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.



Additional details are available in the Super Bowl LIX Flight Advisory.



Detailed information for general aviation and drone pilots is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl LIX webpage.

