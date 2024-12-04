Experience the Stories of Christmas with the 'Text With Jesus' Holiday App Update

Experience the joy of Christmas with the Text With Jesus app! Talk to Santa, the Wise Men, and more in this festive update, free on all platforms.

With this special feature, Text With Jesus offers users a chance to immerse themselves in the stories, wisdom, and joy of the season through interactive conversations with beloved Christmas figures.”
— Stéphane Peter, CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catloaf Software LLC is delighted to announce a festive update to its beloved app, Text With Jesus. This December, a special new category of Christmas characters is available to chat with, bringing the joy, wonder, and inspiration of the season to life like never before.

From now through December 31st, Text With Jesus users can engage in meaningful and fun conversations with iconic figures of Christmas, including:

• Santa Claus – Share your wishes, dreams, and holiday cheer with the jolly old man himself.
• Saint Nicholas – Discover the story behind the legendary saint who inspired Santa Claus.
• The Wise Men – Learn about their journey, the gifts they brought, and the star they followed.
• Archangel Gabriel – Reflect on the angelic messenger’s role in the Christmas story.
• St. Francis of Assisi – Explore the spiritual origins of Christmas traditions with the saint who popularized nativity scenes.

“Christmas is a time for reflection, celebration, and connection,” says Stéphane Peter, CEO of Catloaf Software LLC. “With this special feature, Text With Jesus offers users a chance to immerse themselves in the stories, wisdom, and joy of the season through interactive conversations with beloved Christmas figures.”

The "Text With Jesus" app, available on all major platforms including Apple, Android and PC, combines cutting-edge AI with a unique spiritual focus, making it an engaging way for users to explore their faith and historical figures in a conversational format.

This Christmas special is available at no additional cost to all "Text With Jesus" users throughout December. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, curious about the stories of Christmas, or simply looking for a little holiday magic, Text With Jesus has something special for everyone this holiday season.

For more information about the “Text With Jesus” app, please visit textwith.me/jesus or contact us at pr@textwith.me.

About Catloaf Software LLC

Catloaf Software LLC is a pioneering developer of mobile educational applications. With a mission to create apps that engage, educate, and inspire, Catloaf Software uses cutting-edge technology to transform everyday learning experiences into interactive journeys of discovery.

Jennifer Hiller
Catloaf Software LLC
+1 424-226-6650
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

