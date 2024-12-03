Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,551 in the last 365 days.

Navy Relieves Reserve Region Cheyenne Commanding Officer

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Bourque was relieved of his duties as NRC Cheyenne’s commanding officer by Capt. Christopher Peppel, the commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett.

NRC Cheyenne is a subordinate command of the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett based in Everett, Washington. The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.

Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Nichols has been temporarily assigned as NRC Cheyenne’s commanding officer. Bourque has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Reserve Forces Command. He assumed command of NRC Cheyenne in December 2023.

For questions related to this release, contact Cmdr. Robert Myers, CNRFC Public Affairs at CNRF_PAO@us.navy.mil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Navy Relieves Reserve Region Cheyenne Commanding Officer

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more