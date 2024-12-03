Navy Relieves Reserve Region Cheyenne Commanding Officer

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Bourque was relieved of his duties as NRC Cheyenne’s commanding officer by Capt. Christopher Peppel, the commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett.

NRC Cheyenne is a subordinate command of the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett based in Everett, Washington. The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.

Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Nichols has been temporarily assigned as NRC Cheyenne’s commanding officer. Bourque has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Reserve Forces Command. He assumed command of NRC Cheyenne in December 2023.

