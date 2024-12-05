Lumea Announces Availability of Cxbladder™ Tests on BxLink™ Platform

Lumea's BxLink™ now integrates Cxbladder™ tests, offering streamlined, non-invasive UC diagnostics for enhanced patient care.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, a leader in digital pathology solutions, is excited to announce that Cxbladder™, a suite of non-invasive genomic urine tests optimized for the risk stratification and surveillance of urothelial cancer (UC), is now fully integrated into its BxLink™ digital pathology platform. This partnership empowers healthcare providers with streamlined access to Cxbladder’s advanced diagnostic capabilities, further enhancing patient care and clinical efficiency."At Lumea, we're thrilled to integrate the proven reliability of Cxbladder into our advanced digital pathology platform, BxLink,” said Jim Pack, Lumea CEO. “By combining seamless tissue handling with sophisticated AI tools and analytics, Lumea continues to deliver proven solutions to the industry. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing digital pathology and modern diagnostic care."Cxbladder’s suite of urine-based tests provides an innovative solution for the risk stratification of UC in patients presenting with hematuria and those being monitored for recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The tests help prioritize time and clinical resources for those who need it the most, streamlining practice workflow and increasing overall efficiency.Lumea customers who currently order Cxbladder can now streamline and simplify their workflow by requesting the test digitally. Additionally, customers new to Cxbladder can quickly begin ordering the test and explore its use with eligible patient types.“The ability to order Cxbladder tests through the BxLink digital pathology platform from Lumea is a great example of Pacific Edge’s digitalization strategy to improve the customer experience with elegant ordering and resulting of our tests,” says Pacific Edge’s CEO, Dr Peter Meintjes. “This will result in more satisfied customers who we hope will more consistently order our Cxbladder tests on eligible patient types for microhematuria and bladder cancer surveillance. In particular, BxLink is a ‘one-to-many’ interface, where a single integration makes Cxbladder available to every Lumea customer already using BxLink simultaneously with a single deployment.”Providers using BxLink can easily access Cxbladder's suite of tests, allowing faster integration of these groundbreaking diagnostics into everyday practice. The platform's advanced capabilities ensure that every step of the process—from test ordering to result retrieval is as seamless as possible, allowing clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients.To enable Cxbladder ordering within BxLink, clinicians should contact Lumea to activate the function and their Cxbladder Account Executive to finalize integration. Clinicians who aren't current Cxbladder users but would like to access the test through BxLink should call 1-855-292-5237, Option 1, to initiate the integration process.About LumeaLumea, a forefront innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their best-in-class tissue-handling technology and integrated workflow AI ensure standardization and optimal tissue integrity throughout the entire pathology ecosystem, enhancing overall efficiency and quality. This distinctive strategy improves tissue yield and quality, which can lead to higher cancer detection rates, and results in a return on investment in cost and time-sensitive environments, ultimately setting a higher standard for patient care in cancer diagnostics. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About CxbladderCxbladder, developed by Pacific Edge, is a suite of non-invasive genomic urine tests optimized for the risk stratification and surveillance of UC. The tests help to prioritize the care of those most at risk, streamlining practice workflow and efficiency while improving patient comfort. Cxbladder Triage is optimized to risk stratify UC as a frontline diagnostic for microhematuria patients. Cxbladder Detect is test for the risk stratification of UC in patients with hematuria. Cxbladder Monitor is a non-invasive test that can be used to de-intensity the surveillance protocols of NMIBC patients.

