The GOD'S CHILD Project Launches Miracle Match Campaign For The Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GOD'S CHILD Project, a global organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty and providing housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable development to those in need, today announced their MIRACLE MATCH campaign which will run from December 20, 2024 to January 6, 2025. The initiative will see every dollar donated tripled, creating three times the opportunity to provide scholarships, school supplies, and critical educational support.With a focus on education for children in need through the Miracle Match, the organization also offers various other sponsorship opportunities to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children.The GOD’S CHILD Project’s Child Sponsorship gives children the opportunity to attend school by providing financial rewards tied to school attendance and academic performance. Once enrolled in the program, children receive monthly support when they meet their obligations, and their families gain access to valuable resources such as new home construction, access to clean water, medical care and more. Sponsors receive handwritten cards from their sponsored children four times a year and can send additional gifts.The Crib Sponsorship program provides crucial support for infants receiving treatment at Casa Jackson in Guatemala, a specialized hospital dedicated to the care of severely malnourished babies. Sponsors are assigned to a designated crib and will receive regular updates on babies occupying the crib, including progress reports, recovery milestones, and inspiring stories of transformation. These sponsorships help cover the costs for each baby’s recovery and contribute to their long-term outcomes.The Home Sponsorship program provides families in need with durable, secure constructed housing. Construction is carried out with the support of GCP ServiceTeams, and the recipients include widows or abandoned mothers who struggle to make ends meet."This holiday season, we’re offering the incredible opportunity for sponsors to make an even greater impact with triple-matched donations. We are so thankful for the ongoing love, prayers, and financial support of our sponsors,” said Patrick Atkinson, Founder and Executive Director of The GOD’S CHILD Project. “It is only by the generous support and donations from GCP donors and volunteers that we are able to serve thousands of mothers and children who would otherwise be alone, on the streets, not receiving the education, healthcare or love they deserve.”All donors receive the opportunity to directly provide for and sponsor a child. There are various giving options, such as planned giving, and assurance that the money is going right to the children and families in need, with The GOD’S CHILD Project’s transparent pledge to be financially accountable.Since 1991, The GOD'S CHILD Project has broken the bitter chains of poverty through education, housing, and healthcare, and have educated and raised over 83,000 children. Since their founding, volunteers have also constructed 3,400 homes for previously homeless families.From December 20th to January 6th, every dollar donated through the MIRACLE MATCH initiative will be tripled, creating 3X the opportunity to provide scholarships, school supplies, and critical educational support.In appreciation of our generous donors, the first 15 individuals to email us at info@GodsChild.org will receive an autographed copy of The Dream Maker, an inspiring autobiography of Patrick Atkinson detailing the origins of The GOD'S CHILD Project.For more information, please visit GodsChild.org or call 612-351-8020 for more information.####About The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP)The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) was founded on April 24th, 1991. GCP, through its international nonprofit network, has reached deep into some of the poorest, most dangerous parts of our world to bring hope and aid to hundreds of thousands of people.The four pillars of GCP’s mission and service are its award-winning housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development programs.For more information about The GOD’S CHILD Project, please visit https://godschild.org/

