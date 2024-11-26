National Network Forms to Help Church Leaders Battle Online Predators

NATIONAL ORGANIZATION OFFERS COMPREHENSIVE ONLINE RESOURCE & CURRICULUM TO HELP CHURCH LEADERS PROTECT THEIR CONGREGANTS AGAINST ONLINE HARM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GOD'S CHILD Project, a national organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty by providing housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable development to those in need, today announced the launch of their new Pastors’ Connection Network, a platform connecting pastors and church leaders across the globe to strengthen online safety for children.Participants can collaborate and learn through live webinars and resources that help leaders to better serve their congregations — particularly in protecting children from online risk. The first webinar focusing on Online Safety takes place on January 14, 2025 at 2:00 pm CST.Human trafficking is the second largest criminal sector in the US, and the FBI has estimated that 500,000 predators are online every day. Social media exposure at a younger age correlates with more sexual harm online. The new Pastors’ Connection Network from the GOD’S CHILD Project offers pastors the unique opportunity to engage with a global community of church leaders, sharing knowledge, best practices, and experiences through interactive webinars and discussions that address pressing issues such as online behavior and risk to children.The network is designed to foster collaboration and support while also connecting participants to global anti-trafficking efforts through The GOD’S CHILD Project’s ITEMP (Institute for Trafficked, Exploited & Missing Persons), a program dedicated to ending human trafficking and modern slavery.“We believe in the power of community, and the Pastors’ Connection Network is about more than just resources — it’s about creating relationships between pastors, empowering them to learn from one another and lead with confidence,” said Patrick Atkinson, Founder and Executive Director of The GOD’S CHILD Project. “This network will give pastors around the world the chance to connect, share ideas, and work together to tackle critical issues, such as the growing threat to children’s safety in the online world.”As part of the launch, The GOD’S CHILD Project will offer an upcoming webinar on Online Safety for Teens & Tweens: What Every Parent in Your Church Needs to Know to Protect Their Children. This webinar will focus on practical advice and guidance church leaders can offer to help parents and guardians protect children from online dangers such as cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and predators. Expert speaker, Patrick Atkinson, will share strategies and tools to raise risk awareness to aid families in safeguarding their children as they navigate the increasingly digital world.Patrick Atkinson is a renowned humanitarian, author, and advocate dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting vulnerable populations. He founded the Institute for Trafficked, Exploited, and Missing Persons (ITEMP), an international organization working tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and reintegrate victims of human trafficking, exploitation, and abduction. Through ITEMP, Atkinson has created impactful programs that provide comprehensive support, including legal aid, counseling, and vocational training to survivors. His visionary leadership has garnered global recognition, earning him numerous awards for his contributions to social justice and his relentless fight to create a world free from exploitation and suffering.“We know that digital safety is an issue that affects families everywhere,” said Atkinson, “This webinar is designed to equip pastors with the knowledge they need to guide parents and guardians in their congregations, ensuring they have the tools and understanding to protect their children from the dangers of the internet. This is just one of the many ways the Pastors’ Connection Network will help pastors stay informed and empowered to serve their communities effectively.”The Pastors’ Connection Network will also provide an online safety curriculum that serves as a comprehensive resource to help pastors teach their congregants about online safety and responsible digital citizenship. The curriculum includes how to talk to children about internet safety, and how to build a culture of responsibility and care within families. The curriculum can be easily integrated into a pastor’s ministries, allowing them to proactively address the challenges posed by the digital age, delivering security to families.Additional benefits include live, interactive sessions on relevant topics such as child protection and community outreach; access to free resources including teaching materials, articles, and tools designed to support churches in protecting children; and relationship building with global church leaders who will exchange ideas and share insights to strengthen leadership and community outreach. Participants also receive early access to important updates and resources that address emerging issues.The Pastors’ Connection Network is now live and interested parties can register as well as sign up for the upcoming webinar by emailing info@GodsChild.org. For more information, visit GodsChild.org.####About The GOD'S CHILD ProjectThe GOD’S CHILD Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in extreme poverty by providing access to education, healthcare, housing, and job training. With a strong focus on empowering global communities, the organization serves vulnerable populations in Guatemala, India, and beyond. Through its various programs, The GOD’S CHILD Project works to create sustainable, long-term change that empowers individuals and strengthens families.

