21st circuit commission seeks applicants for McNelley associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





3 December 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Amanda B. McNelley to the position of circuit judge.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.













The commission expects to conduct interviews January 15 and 16, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. Any interviews will be open to the public. Following the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor for further consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





###





Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline closes.





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



