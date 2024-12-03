Ways to get and give help this holiday season

‘Tis the season for connection and caring for one another. But we also know this time of year can be challenging for many families. So whether you need a little extra support, or are looking for ways to give back to your community, we’ve got some suggestions to make the holiday season special.



Ways to get holiday help:

1. Visit the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) holiday resources webpage

Our 2024 holiday resources webpage has a list of local organizations that can provide hot meals, toys, winter clothes and more for families and individuals this holiday season. The page is available in English and Spanish, and you can sort the list by county to find resources in your area.

2. Connect with 211info

Not seeing anything near you on our list? Dial 2-1-1 to connect with someone who can guide you to the support you need. You can also visit 211info.org, enter your zip code, and search for “Holiday Gifts/Toys,” “Christmas Baskets,” or “Christmas Meals.”

3. Reach out to your local ODHS office

We’re here to help! Our local office staff often know about upcoming events and resources in your community. We can also help you learn more about services that be accessed year-round, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Oregon Health Plan (OHP), and more.



Ways to give holiday help:

1. Donate to ODHS or a community organization

ODHS partners with many community organizations that collect donations, like food, clothes, and toys, that support children in foster care, older adults, families in need, and more. For 2024, we’ve compiled a list with some of the ways you can donate to help the families ODHS serves. Don’t see anything on the list in your area? Contact your local ODHS office for more suggestions. You can also make a financial contribution to ODHS and specify how you want it to be used by emailing dhs.volunteerservices@odhs.oregon.gov.

2. Volunteer

Your time is one of the most valuable gifts you can give. At ODHS, we have several temporary volunteer opportunities this holiday season for things like wrapping donations, delivering gifts, and helping at holiday parties for children in ODHS care. Email dhs.volunteerservices@odhs.oregon.gov to learn about holiday openings or to get involved longer-term. If that’s not for you, we also recommend reaching out to local nonprofits or community centers with missions you believe in to see how you can help.

3. Build community connections

Sometimes, the best way to give back is by simply showing up. Attend local events, check in on your neighbors, and spread the word about the ways to get help that we listed above. A little kindness and connection can go a long way!