Governor Kotek Announces Collaboration and Investment to Foster AI Workforce and Economic Development

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced a $10 million investment in artificial intelligence (AI) workforce development alongside a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the State of Oregon and NVIDIA to expand AI education and skill-building. She made the announcement during her remarks at the Northwest Breakfast Forum hosted by SEMI, an industry association for the semiconductor, electronics design, and manufacturing supply chain industries.

“AI is transforming the way we live and work, and Oregon should not be left behind,” Governor Kotek said. “This collaboration with NVIDIA helps us meet the moment. Oregon will not only prepare our workers, businesses, and public service professionals for a prosperous future, we will lead the way.”

“AI has ushered in a new industrial revolution, and governments, educators and partners are racing to shape a world where everyone can thrive through technology and AI training,” said Louis Stewart, Head of Strategic Initiatives at NVIDIA. “Through this new collaboration, Oregon will have access to the NVIDIA technologies it needs to upskill and empower its workforce to innovate, compete and grow its economy.”

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework for Oregon and NVIDIA to foster entrepreneurship, expand AI-focused education and skill-building to prepare Oregonians for the future, and help state agencies identify ways to responsibly use AI to improve government services.

As part of the collaboration, NVIDIA will work with the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) and Oregon’s colleges and universities to launch an AI Ambassador Program, which will place trained ambassadors across Oregon campuses to provide hands-on training and mentorship to students. The work will be overseen by a steering committee composed of state and industry representatives.

“We are excited for this strategic collaboration with NVIDIA that will help position Oregon higher education institutions and workforce training providers to lead in preparing students for responsible application of AI and cutting-edge technologies needed in Oregon,” HECC Director Ben Cannon said. “This highly collaborative and tailored approach to training, innovation and research for some of the most high-demand fields in Oregon is designed to drive economic growth and open doors for diverse Oregonians to high-paying careers.”

Alongside the MOU, the Governor is directing $10 million in available Oregon CHIPS Act funding to Oregon’s Semiconductor Talent Sustaining Fund to help build a robust tech workforce in Oregon. The investment will support workforce development projects tied to semiconductor and AI sectors, with a focus on training Oregonians – especially those from underrepresented communities – for high paying careers.

