Important Notice: Change of Local Tax Rate: Davidson County

Tuesday, December 03, 2024 | 03:11pm On November 5, 2024, voters in Davidson County voted to approve a 0.5% surcharge on the local option sales tax, effectively increasing the local sales tax rate to 2.75%, to fund Metro Nashville’s transit improvement program. The effective date of the tax surcharge is February 1, 2025. Read more information in important notice #24-11

