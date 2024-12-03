Important Notice: Change of Local Tax Rate: Davidson County

On November 5, 2024, voters in Davidson County voted to approve a 0.5% surcharge on the local option sales tax, effectively increasing the local sales tax rate to 2.75%, to fund Metro Nashville’s transit improvement program. The effective date of the tax surcharge is February 1, 2025. Read more information in important notice #24-11
