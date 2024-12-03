FEMA Approves Additional $114 Million for Debris Removal Following Florida's Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

This includes:

$1,345,305 for Manatee County

$6,529,810 for the city of Madeira Beach

$4,581,559 for Charlotte County

$2,868,489 for Highlands County

$7,717,350 for city of Sarasota

$10,817,250 for Polk County

$80,676,180 for Hillsborough County

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $927.6 million for Hurricane Milton, $378.3 million for Hurricane Helene and $102.4 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

