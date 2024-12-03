Submit Release
FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Columbia County

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Columbia County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. 

The center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, at this location: 

Columbia County

Columbia County Emergency Management Agency

650 Ronald Reagan Drive

Evans, GA 30809

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513

Bryan County

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ball Park Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324 

(Closing permanently on Dec. 4)

Butts County

Butts Park & Recreation Building

(Ernest Biles Youth Center)

576 Ernest Biles Drive 

Jackson, GA 30233 (closing permanently 12/13) 

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road 

Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue 

Douglas, GA 31533

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College 

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road 

Dublin, GA 31021

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walter T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot            

111 Railroad Street 

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue 

Augusta, GA 30904

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street

Sandersville, GA 31082

Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department (Training Room)

212 E. Court St. 

Washington, GA 30673

  

FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours

Berrien County

Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library

315 W. Marion Ave., Nashville, GA 31639

Monday, Dec. 2 -- Wednesday, Dec. 4

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burke County

Burke County Public Library

130 GA-24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clinch County

Clinch County Elementary School

575 Wood Lake Drive, Homerville, GA 31634

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dodge County

Public Safety Building

440 Legion Drive, Eastman, GA 31023

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

Survivors can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

