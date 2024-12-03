FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Columbia County

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Columbia County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene.

The center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, at this location:

Columbia County

Columbia County Emergency Management Agency

650 Ronald Reagan Drive

Evans, GA 30809

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway Baxley, GA 31513 Bryan County Jacob Grant Teen Center 185 Ball Park Road Richmond Hill, GA 31324 (Closing permanently on Dec. 4) Butts County Butts Park & Recreation Building (Ernest Biles Youth Center) 576 Ernest Biles Drive Jackson, GA 30233 (closing permanently 12/13) Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College Special Programs Building 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Jefferson County National Guard Bid-EOC 1841 Hwy. 24 West Louisville, GA 30434 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Lincoln County Lincoln County Recreation Department Walter T. Norman Gym 1962 Rowland-York Drive Lincolnton, GA 30817 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County Screven County Library 106 Community Drive Sylvania, GA 30467 Tift County Tift County Swimming Pool 202 Baldwin Drive Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street Sandersville, GA 31082 Wilkes County Washington Fire Department (Training Room) 212 E. Court St. Washington, GA 30673 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Berrien County Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library 315 W. Marion Ave., Nashville, GA 31639 Monday, Dec. 2 -- Wednesday, Dec. 4 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Burke County Burke County Public Library 130 GA-24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830 Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clinch County Clinch County Elementary School 575 Wood Lake Drive, Homerville, GA 31634 Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dodge County Public Safety Building 440 Legion Drive, Eastman, GA 31023 Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

Survivors can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

