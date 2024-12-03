FEMA Can Help with Disaster-Related Childcare Costs

With annual childcare expenses comparable to a year’s rent in parts of Tennessee, FEMA may be able to help with those costs.

Families that were affected by Tropical Storm Helene and have children under age 13 may be eligible for childcare assistance through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program.

Childcare assistance is limited to $200 per week per child for up to eight weeks. Households with children up to age 21 who have a disability and need help with daily activities may also be eligible for disaster-related expenses. Families must demonstrate that the storm increased their financial burden because of lost income, or that their childcare center was damaged or closed after the disaster.

If a child is a member of multiple households, FEMA will award childcare assistance to the primary custodial parent or guardian responsible for childcare costs.

Storm survivors in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 7.

To apply, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Specialists speak many languages. You can also get answers to your questions at any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).