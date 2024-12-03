Dr. Robin Lynette West of the USA Appointed World Civility Ambassador by I Change Nations in Monrovia, Liberia
Humanitarian Diplomat Dominic Obadiah Hosts Private Event to Appoint Dr. Robin Lynette West as iChange Nations™ World Civility Ambassador
Dr. West, a respected and dedicated servant to humanity, was invited to Liberia to attend President Joseph Boakai’s birthday celebration and charity event. During her visit, she also participated in various humanitarian and social activities, including an awards event honoring various citizens for their service to the people of Liberia. Dr. Robin was a featured speaker and presented the awards to the representatives of the current First Lady, Mrs. Kartumu Yarta Boakai, and Madam Ellen Johnson, former President of the Republic of Liberia, for their service to humanity. During her visit to Liberia, Dr. West visited H. E. President Joseph Boakai and First Lady Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai.
As World Civility Ambassador, Dr. West will work closely with iChange Nations™ to promote and advance the principles of civility, respect, and kindness in communities worldwide. She will also collaborate with other global leaders and organizations to address poverty, inequality, and injustice. Dr. West's experience and passion for humanitarian work make her a valuable addition to the iChange Nations™ civility ambassador network.
In her acceptance speech, Dr. West expressed her gratitude for the appointment and her commitment to promoting civility and compassion on a global scale. She stated, "I am honored and humbled to be appointed World Civility Ambassador by iChange Nations™. I believe that civility is the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society, and I am committed to working towards a world where everyone is treated with respect and kindness."
Dr. West's appointment as World Civility Ambassador is a testament to her dedication and contributions to promoting civility and compassion worldwide. iChange Nations™ and the global community look forward to her leadership and impact in creating a more civil and compassionate world.
