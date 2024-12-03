Dr. Robin Lynette West of the USA Appointed World Civility Ambassador by I Change Nations in Monrovia, Liberia

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West of the USA World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West with training participants after event in monrovia, Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West shaking hands during meeting with H. E. Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West shaking hands during meeting with Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai, First Lady of Liberia Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai, First Lady of Liberia (Escorted by her husband H. E. President Joseph Boakai) shaking hands with World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West (Escorted by her husband Dr. Ruben West) at the President's birthday celebration

Humanitarian Diplomat Dominic Obadiah Hosts Private Event to Appoint Dr. Robin Lynette West as iChange Nations™ World Civility Ambassador

Dr. Robin West is a great person with a heart for the people. Her work has touched multiple countries, and this new appointment will empower her to do even more.” — World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 27th, at a private event hosted by Humanitarian Diplomat Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Dr. Robin Lynette West was appointed World Civility Ambassador by iChange Nations™. World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers approved this prestigious appointment, which marks a significant milestone in Dr. West's career as a renowned advocate for global civility. Her dedication to promoting civility and compassion in all aspects of life caught the attention of iChange Nations™, leading to her appointment as World Civility Ambassador.Dr. West, a respected and dedicated servant to humanity, was invited to Liberia to attend President Joseph Boakai’s birthday celebration and charity event. During her visit, she also participated in various humanitarian and social activities, including an awards event honoring various citizens for their service to the people of Liberia. Dr. Robin was a featured speaker and presented the awards to the representatives of the current First Lady, Mrs. Kartumu Yarta Boakai, and Madam Ellen Johnson, former President of the Republic of Liberia, for their service to humanity. During her visit to Liberia, Dr. West visited H. E. President Joseph Boakai and First Lady Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai.As World Civility Ambassador, Dr. West will work closely with iChange Nations™ to promote and advance the principles of civility, respect, and kindness in communities worldwide. She will also collaborate with other global leaders and organizations to address poverty, inequality, and injustice. Dr. West's experience and passion for humanitarian work make her a valuable addition to the iChange Nations™ civility ambassador network.In her acceptance speech, Dr. West expressed her gratitude for the appointment and her commitment to promoting civility and compassion on a global scale. She stated, "I am honored and humbled to be appointed World Civility Ambassador by iChange Nations™. I believe that civility is the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society, and I am committed to working towards a world where everyone is treated with respect and kindness."Dr. West's appointment as World Civility Ambassador is a testament to her dedication and contributions to promoting civility and compassion worldwide. iChange Nations™ and the global community look forward to her leadership and impact in creating a more civil and compassionate world.

