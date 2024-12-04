POTTED POTTER CASTS ITS SPELL OVER CLEVELAND THIS JANUARY At Playhouse Square

Potted Potter is returning to Cleveland this January Muggles and wizards will keep the magic of the holidays going January 7 through Jan. 12 at Playhouse Square

Critically acclaimed comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books in 70 hilarious minutes Performed in partnership with May Dugan Center

Potted Potter is one of the funniest and most creative shows and I'm so happy to bring it back to Cleveland. This is truly a show that entertains audiences of all ages.” — Corey Ross

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muggles and wizards will keep the magic of the holidays going January 7 through Jan. 12 at Playhouse Square

Critically acclaimed comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books in 70 hilarious minutes

“Gloriously goofy!”—The New York Times

Performed in partnership with May Dugan Center

Starvox Touring and Potted Productions announced that after several successful North American tours and over 1,000 performances in Las Vegas, London’s West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff will celebrate the beginning of the New Year in Cleveland!

Created by two-time Olivier Award–nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner and seen by over 1,000,000 Potter fans around the world, the show will cast a spell over Playhouse Square, Jan.7 through 12. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at playhousesquare.org

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived’s story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match! Even if you don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

Starring in the Cleveland performances are Lottie Bell, Amelia Gann, and Josephine Starte, of which two will appear at each performance. The trio made their Potted Potter debuts in Dublin in 2023 before playing an acclaimed Toronto holiday season.

Starvox Touring and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you’re team Gryffindor or don’t know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.

The Cleveland engagement is done in partnership with May Dugan Center. The May Dugan Center, founded in 1969 in Cleveland, with the mission to to help people enrich and advance their lives and communities. The Vision of the May Dugan Center is to be a leading and broadly recognized trauma-informed multi-service agency in Cuyahoga County developing person-centered empowerment.

The May Dugan Center is a lifeline for over 23,000 individuals and families who need effective and meaningful programs that will improve their lives and their communities. These avenues of support are vital to our efforts to provide programs and services that positively affect the lives of many Near West Side and Greater Cleveland area residents.

For more information, visit: www.pottedpotter.com

Instagram: @pottedpottertour

Facebook: Potted Potter North American Tour

Twitter: @PottedPotter

May Dugan Center: www.maydugancenter.org

# # #

Potted Productions (Producer) The company was founded in 2006 by James Seabright to produce the work of Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Since then, it has produced Potted Potter in the UK, Australasia and North America, including two West End and two off-Broadway seasons. It has also commissioned and produced the new shows Potted Pirates (Edinburgh, UK tours), Potted Panto (Edinburgh, Vaudeville, London, and UK tour; Olivier Award Nomination for Best Entertainment 2011) and Potted Sherlock.

James Seabright (Producer)

James is an Olivier Award winning independent commercial theatrical producer and general manager. Current productions as lead producer include Potted Potter by Dan and Jeff, which is in the sixth year of its Las Vegas residency, Black Is The Color Of My Voice by Apphia Campbell, the immersive Trainspotting Live adapted from Irvine Welsh, Buffy Revamped and FRIEND (The One With Gunther) by Brendan Murphy, the world tour of Yippee Ki Yay by Richard Marsh, an international tour of In Pour Taste – A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience, and the acclaimed new musicals Police Cops The Musical (Edinburgh Fringe & Southwark Playhouse, co-production with ROYO) and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, which premiered as a digital show in 2021 and can now be seen globally via BroadwayHD.

Previous West End productions include The Way Old Friends Do by Ian Hallard, Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho by Jon Brittain and Matt Tedford, Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, the Olivier Award winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, The Boys in The Band by Mart Crowley, Our Boys by Jonathan Lewis, and several seasons of Potted Panto and Potted Sherlock with Dan and Jeff. James chairs the board of the League of Independent Producers, was chair of the King’s Head Theatre from 2016 to 2024 (during which time he spearheaded the venue’s move to its new multimillion pound venue in Islington Square), and is an associate artist of Wilton’s Music Hall. His book, So You Want to Be a Theatre Producer, is published by Nick Hern. www.seabright.org

Starvox Entertainment

Starvox Touring, founded in 2005 by Corey Ross, produces unique live theatre properties, including: the hugely successful “Wow Variety Spectacular,” currently in residence at Caesars Entertainment’s Rio Casino, the record-breaking “Evil Dead: The Musical,” successful touring West-End hit Harry Potter parody Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, Trey Parker’s Cannibal! The Musical, and many others. Starvox founder Corey Ross is a co-producer on the globally acclaimed The Art of Banksy, the world renowned Immersive Van Gogh, and Immersive Disney Animation. Starvox Touring’s innovative approach to audience engagement takes live entertainment to a whole new level. https://new.starvoxent.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.