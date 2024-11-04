Immersive Disney Animation Wins Best New Attractions In Branson Veterans Get In Free November 5 – 10, 2024

Experience Immersive Disney Animation in Branson Step Inside the Magic of Immersive Disney Animation Best in Branson Winner, Immersive Disney Animation

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best of Branson has announced Immersive Disney Animation as the Gold Prize Winner of Best New Attraction in Branson.

“We are truly honored that Branson has embraced our experience, and we are extremely thankful to everyone who voted for us,” said Corey Ross, producer and founder, Lighthouse Immersive Studios. “We knew we created something truly special with Walt Disney Animation Studios, and to share it with everyone in Branson, from the city’s residents to the millions of tourists who visit this magical city, has been an experience unlike anywhere else. Branson is known as the most family-friendly city in the country in, and we couldn’t think of a better place for the ultimate immersive Disney experience”.

The news of the win comes just in time for the Veterans’ Week celebrations happening throughout Branson. Immersive Disney Animation is offering free admission to all Veterans, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for their guests, from November 5th through November 10th, 2024. Veterans will need to show their ID at the exhibit, located at 3300 Gretna Road, for their free admission.

Immersive Disney Animation has celebrated 20 engagements globally, with over one million tickets sold. The experience opened in Branson in May this year, and in addition to the Best of Branson Gold Prize as Best New Attraction, has garnered rave reviews from press and guests. Immersive Disney Animation tickets are on sale at DisneyImmersive.com and at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Branson ticketing office within the exhibit.



Immersive Disney Animation was called “Jaw-dropping” by Axios, “a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get” by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, “you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your favorite film.”

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh, but opened in over 20 cities across North America) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.

“We had opened Immersive Disney Animation in 20 cities so far, with Branson being only one of two cities in the country where visitors can experience the magic of Disney animation and their beloved movies,” said Corey Ross. “It’s especially an honor to be able to offer veterans free admission during the many celebrations happening in Branson during Veterans Week.”

ABOUT WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS:

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019’s Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time, to our 60th animated feature, the Academy Award®-winning Encanto. Among the studio's timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE IMMERSIVE:

Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premieres of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Klimt: Revolution in more than 21 North American cities, including Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, they have sold over 6 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it “one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time.”

# # #

Lighthouse Immersive Studios Press Contact:

Press Contact:

Rita Russo

rita.russo@lighthouseimmersive.com

216.272.1265

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.