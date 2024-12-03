Huddle House Spreads Holiday Cheer on Its Busiest Day of the Year This Christmas

On Christmas Day, Huddle House will continue to serve a wide range of holiday favorites, including Big House Breakfasts, Sweet Cake Platters, Homestyle Dinners, and much more.

Enjoy Homestyle Meals and a Hassle-Free Holiday Experience at an Unbeatable Value

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most wonderful time of the year is here, and there’s no better place to gather and celebrate than at Huddle House ! For 60 years, the iconic brand known for its freshly prepared, homestyle meals has been the heart of holiday gatherings. As its busiest day of the year approaches, Huddle House is ready to serve up hearty, fresh, and delicious meals at great value, making it the perfect spot for families and loved ones.“For many, visiting their neighborhood Huddle House on Christmas Day has become a holiday tradition,” said Malinda Grimes, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager for Huddle House. “Our teams are prepared to serve the meals our guests know and love, handling the cooking and cleanup so they can focus on enjoying quality time with family and friends.”On Christmas Day, Huddle House will continue to serve a wide range of holiday favorites, including Big House Breakfasts, Sweet Cake Platters, Homestyle Dinners, and much more. Guests can also try new seasonal dishes like the new Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle and the Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle Taco, offering a twist on classic diner comfort food.With nearly 300 locations nationwide, Huddle House is your holiday dining destination. Hours of operation may vary on Christmas Day, so be sure to check with your local restaurant for details. Whether you’re dining in, picking up, or having your meal delivered, Huddle House makes it easy to enjoy a homestyle meal on the go.Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in, carry out, or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning Huddle rewards instantly.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

